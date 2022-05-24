Maruti S-Cross To Discontinue? To Likely Be Replaced By Creta Rival

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross could be replaced by the YFG midsize SUV while the brand also has a Baleno-based SUV coupe under development

Speculations surfaced on the internet indicate that Maruti Suzuki could discontinue the S-Cross to make way for the upcoming midsize SUV internally codenamed YFG. The S-Cross has been available in the domestic market since August 2015 and its sales numbers began improving following the debut of the facelift in late 2017.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki’s UV lineup comprises the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6. To address the growing popularity of the compact and midsize SUV segments, the largest carmaker in the country is planning to introduce the heavily updated Brezza sometime next month while an all-new midsize SUV developed in collaboration with Toyota is bound for late 2022.

The Ertiga and XL6 gained respective facelifts recently with the addition of a new K15C petrol engine, cosmetic updates and a new six-speed AT. The S-Cross garnered a domestic tally of 2,922 unit sales in the month of April 2022 as against 2,247 units during the same period last year with YoY volume growth of 30 per cent while the MoM growth stood at 9 per cent.

The S-Cross could make way for the upcoming YFG and rumours further note that a cross-coupe based on the Baleno’s Heartect platform appears to be in the works for 2023 as well. It could draw design inspiration from the Futuro-e concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and the production version is codenamed YTB. Whether it would be the replacement for S-Cross or not is yet unknown.

The S-Cross’ new generation is already on sale since late last year in Europe with a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior as well. While no official information is available yet, we do expect the Maruti Suzuki YFG to be aggressively positioned against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the likes in the midsize space and it will more likely be retailed through Nexa dealerships.

The YFG will go on sale around this festive season and it will spawn a Toyota cousin, codenamed D22. It will be underpinned by Toyota’s low-cost DNGA platform and could have its design influenced by the A-Cross offered in Europe. The Maruti Suzuki YFG and Toyota D22 will be powered by a strong hybrid petrol engine.