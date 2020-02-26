Maruti S-Cross Diesel Discontinued, To Launch With Petrol Engine

Maruti Suzuki will launch a new 1.5-litre BSVI compliant petrol engine in the S-Cross soon and it replaces the 1.3-litre diesel motor

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) was the first manufacturer to fully step into expanding its BSVI range as early as April 2019. The largest carmaker in the country has more than a dozen products complying with the stringent emission standards. More than five lakh BSVI units have been sold and the brand has begun introducing S-CNG based models as well.

The arrival of BSVI emission regulations from April 2020 meant that the Indo-Japanese brand had to discontinue its diesel portfolio mainly comprising of the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine sourced from Fiat. The Vitara Brezza and S-Cross were the only models that used this powertrain without having the option of a petrol motor.

The compact SUV received a facelift at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida as the mild cosmetic changes have been accompanied by a new 1.5-litre K-series four-cylinder SHVS petrol engine as we predicted earlier. The S-Cross will be the next in line to get the same BSVI compliant mill and ahead of which, the diesel engine has been discontinued.

The S-Cross was the first product to enter the Nexa premium dealerships but with little success in its initial run compared to its rivals. However, the debut of the mid-life facelift in late 2017 turned the tables around in its favour as the crossover’s sales improved and it continued to average 2,500 units on average in monthly basis for quite a while.

To revive its sales fortunes, the new petrol engine will likely come with producing similar power and torque ratings as the Vitara Brezza. It produces 104.7 PS at 6,600 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,600 rpm. The powertrain will be connected to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The engine is already used in the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 and the newly launched 2020 Vitara Brezza. We do not expect major cosmetic changes to accompany the 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and the features list could be slightly improved as well by offering latest SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and cloud-based functions.