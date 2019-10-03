Maruti Nexa Sold 1 Million Cars – Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross, Ignis, XL6 Combined

Maruti Suzuki Nexa dealerships expanded its footprint to more than 350 outlets across 200 cities in its four years of existence

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced that its premium Nexa outlets have reached one million sales milestone in the domestic market. The Nexa chain of dealerships has played an integral role in Maruti Suzuki’s success in recent years as it gave a new identity to the brand that long stayed as a mass-market budget focussed carmaker.

The Nexa network was established mid-way through 2015 as the S-Cross was introduced in August that year followed by Baleno in late October. The hatchback became the centre of attraction for Nexa and sort of defined what the upmarket outlets are by garnering 10,000 units on average before hitting the brakes due to the industry slowdown that is hampering the progress since late 2018.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer has been quick in expanding the Nexa’s reach across the country while increasing the number of products offered from it. In January 2017, the Ignis joined the brand as an eccentric urban roundabout and it was followed by the Ciaz’s switch from Arena to Nexa in April 2017.

This year, the more premium version of the Ertiga, known as XL6, with a six-seater layout and a redesigned exterior was added to the lineup. It is expected to be accompanied by an upscale variant of the Wagon R sometime next month. Over the course of the four years, more than 350 Nexa dealerships have been setup in India across 200 cities.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that accomplishing one million unit sales at Nexa stands in testament of the commitment towards providing the newest technologies to customers. Nearly 50 per cent of Nexa customers are under the age of 35 years according to Maruti Suzuki.

The vehicles in the Nexa portfolio are equipped with technologies such as Suzuki Connect, Smart Hybrid, Smartplay infotainment system, NEXA Safety Shield and Automatic Transmission. The overall design followed at Nexa showrooms is a monochromatic theme to expose the vehicles displayed “in their full glory”.

Maruti Suzuki has given special lighting for the cars to be in the spotlight and there is a dedicated in-showroom delivery area with LEDs and music to enhance the buying or servicing experience of the buyers.