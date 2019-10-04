Maruti Nexa Discounts In Oct 2019 – Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross, Ignis, XL6

In order to overcome the sales slump and ride on the wave of higher demand for new cars during the festive season, Maruti is offering some great discounts on its Nexa models

The entire Indian auto sector is so badly gripped by the ongoing sales slump that even best-sellers like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd are reporting de-growth every month. However, with the Diwali season at our doorsteps, the manufacturers are hopeful of a revival in the demand for new cars.

Maruti Suzuki will try to ride on the increased demand by offering some fantastic discounts on its Nexa model range. Here are all the details you should know about the festive offers being provided on the premium cars from the country’s largest-selling carmaker.

1. Maruti Ignis – Discounts of up to Rs 52,000

The Maruti Ignis is an SUV-inspired B1-segment hatchback that is currently the most affordable model in the Nexa range. The small car, which shares its 1.2-litre petrol engine and HEARTECT lightweight platform with the Swift, is currently being sold with discounts of up to Rs 52,000. There is a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. There’s also a corporate discount of Rs 7,000. All this makes the Ignis fantastic value for money.

2. Maruti Baleno – Discounts of up to Rs 45,000

The BS6 engine equipped petrol-powered Maruti Baleno is being sold with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. In case you go for the BS4-compliant diesel model, you get a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 10,000, along with a free 5-year warranty. All this makes buying the country’s highest-selling B2-segment car a pretty hot proposition.

3. Maruti Ciaz – Discounts of up to Rs 65,000

Even the country’s highest-selling C1-segment sedan is on sale with some fantastic offers, which amount to Rs 65,000 when combined together. The petrol version is currently available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel variant comes with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. There’s even a 5 year free warranty package.

4. Maruti S Cross – Discounts of up to Rs 60,000

The Maruti S-Cross is the most premium car being sold by the country’s largest-selling carmaker. However, the crossover has hardly ever found enough buyers and has almost always been available with some fantastic discounts. Even right now, the well-sorted crossover is being sold with some amazing offers, especially if you take into consideration the lower Sigma and Delta trims.

Both these variants are currently being sold with a cash discount of Rs 50,000, a corporate bonus of Rs 10,000 and another price reduction of Rs 5,000 that is being provided due to the corporate tax reduction announced by the government. The S-Cross is also being sold with a free 5 year warranty package. Thanks to these offers, the entry-level variants of the S-Cross end up being really very well priced offerings.

5. Maruti XL6 – No Discounts available

The only car in the Nexa lineup that is being sold without any discounts is the Maruti XL6. The Ertiga-based crossover is not even available with any sort of corporate discount or exchange bonus, which pretty much shows the confidence that the carmaker has in its offering.

In fact, the XL6 has already managed to find some takers and seems to have struck a right chord with the car buyers. This is not surprising if you consider that the Ertiga-based model is a well-sorted MPV that offers definite improvements over its donor car.

Other than the above discounts, you can probably get some more sweeteners from the local dealer by bargaining hard at the Nexa outlet.