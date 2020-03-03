Maruti Suzuki is offering attractive discount offers across its Nexa range of models in March 2020 and we have listed them below

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is offering a range of discounts across its Nexa portfolio for the month of March 2020. For the 2020 MY models, Maruti Suzuki is selling all the variants of the Baleno with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and the corporate bonus of Rs. 5,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 40,000.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is also retailing the Ciaz C-segment sedan with good deal of discounts. For all variants of the Ciaz except Alpha MT, the company is offering Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 in corporate bonus. The total stands at Rs. 45,000.

For the manual gearbox equipped Ciaz Alpha variant, Maruti Suzuki does not offer any cash discount but the exchange bonus and corporate bonus remain the same at Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 10,000 respectively, taking the total to Rs. 35,000. The XL6 has been performing well in sales ever since it went on sale late last year.

It is a premium variant of the regular Ertiga with middle-row captain seating arrangement and the front fascia gets notable changes. It is powered by a BSVI compliant 1.5-litre K-series four-cylinder petrol engine producing 104.7 PS and 138 Nm and is paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Suzuki Baleno Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Rs.10,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki XL6 NIL Rs. 15,000 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Rs. 50,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Ignis 2019 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Ignis 2020 NIL Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000

The MPV is sold with Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus in the month of March 2020. All variants of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis barring the Sigma are retailed with Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate bonus taking the total to Rs. 30,000.



The Ignis Sigma comes with Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate bonus this month. The Sigma and Delta variants of the S-Cross get Rs. 35,000 cash discount, Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 corporate bonus. The same deal is made available for the Zeta and Alpha variants of the crossover except that the cash discount is only Rs. 25,000.

Throughout the range, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets five-year extended warranty and if encashed, the cash discount goes down to Rs. 15,000. Additionally, for Nexa models, Maruti Suzuki is offering rural discounts of Rs. 5,100 for co-operative and Gramin bank employees and Rs. 3,100 for others.