Maruti Looking At “Bigger Vehicle Class” – Midsize SUV & MPV

Maruti Suzuki is expected to bring in a mid-size SUV and a premiums seven-seater MPV in collaboration with Toyota

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been the leader in the domestic automotive industry over a long period of time and its reputation is built around affordable hatchbacks targetting masses. In recent years, the largest carmaker in the country bucked the trend and went more premium courtesy of the arrival of the Nexa chain of sales outlets.

However, all has not been smooth sailing as the Ciaz and S-Cross could not set the sales charts on fire. On the contrary, Vitara Brezza dethroned the Ford EcoSport since its arrival back in 2016 in the compact SUV segment and despite the competition getting stronger every year, the Global C platform-based model continues to rack up good volume numbers.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is also heading the sales charts in the premium hatchback segment with the Baleno and higher up the price range, a lot of action looks to be on the cards. In a recent interview, Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s Managing Director Kenichi Ayukawa spoke of bringing in more premium vehicles into the brand’s portfolio.

He stated: “As a growing company catering to virtually all major segments in India, we would also be looking at the bigger vehicle class to evolve as a full-scale car maker catering to all kinds of customers,”. With the mid-size SUV segment getting plenty of attention, MSIL is said to be working on a five-seater in collaboration with Toyota.

Media reports indicate that the mid-size SUV will be based on Toyota Raize’s platform. Unlike the latest crop of rebadged vehicles like Glanza and Urban Cruiser, the five-seaters will pertain to each company’s requirements and they will more likely use a similar powertrain lineup as well. MSIL could be pondering over bringing diesels in the premium segments in the near future as well.

Maruti Suzuki is also said to be working on a compact crossover based on the Baleno, codenamed YTB. A seven-seater MPV from Maruti Suzuki’s stable is also expected in the near future and it could be slotted between the Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta.