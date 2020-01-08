Maruti January 2020 Discounts On 2019 Stock – Vitara Brezza To S-Presso

Buying a Maruti Vitara Brezza manufactured in 2019 can benefit you with savings worth more than Rs 90,000, while even the newly launched S-Presso is on sale with good offers

December is the month when almost every car manufacturer offers some fantastic discounts on its models in a bid to avoid a sales slowdown due to low demand. That said, in spite of the lucrative offers, most carmakers enter the new year with some leftover stocks and to minimize the losses, they clear the inventory by offering some amazing discounts. In this post, we will let you know about Maruti January 2020 discount schemes on 2019 manufacturing cars in its lineup.

1. Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

The most affordable car in the country’s largest-selling car manufacturer’s lineup is available with some fantastic discounts. In case you wish to purchase this low-cost hatchback, you can benefit a lot by picking a car that has been manufactured in 2019. The company is providing a cash discount of Rs 33,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 in case you sell your old car to Maruti. This offer is available on all the variants of the Alto 800 manufactured last year.

2. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Alto K10 is nothing but a more powerful version of the company’s entry-level hatchback. Other than the performance gains and updated styling, the Alto K10 even offers an optional AMT. On buying a 2019 manufactured unit of the Alto K10, you can benefit from a cash discount of Rs 33,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 on selling your old vehicle to the company. This offer is available on both manual and AMT variants of MY2019 Alto K10.

3. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti S-Presso was launched recently but the lower-than-usual sales during the last month of 2019 has left the company with some unsold stock of MY2019 S-Presso. In spite of being the latest model in the company’s lineup, the S-Presso is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Maruti Model (2019 Manufacturing) Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Suzuki Alto Rs. 33,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Petrol (Including X Variant) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 2,000 Maruti Suzuki Celerio (AMT, Including X Variant) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 2,000 Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R Rs. 18,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Suzuki Spresso Rs. 5,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel (MT & AMT) Rs. 25,000 + 5 Year Warranty Or Cash Discount Up To Rs. 15,750 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift Petrol (MT & AMT) Rs. 33,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift (Special Edition Petrol) Rs. 3,500 To Be Charged From The Customer + Rs. 8,000 (Cash Discount) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Diesel (MT & AMT) Rs. 30,000 + 5 Year Warranty Or Cash Discount Up To Rs. 17,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Petrol (MT & AMT) Rs. 33,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire (Special Edition Petrol) Rs. 3,500 To Be Charged From The Customer + Rs. 8,000 (Cash Discount) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rs. 40,000 + 5 Year Warranty Or Cash Discount Up To Rs. 19,500 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000

4. Maruti Suzuki WagonR

In its third generation now, the popular tallboy from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has established itself well in the market. In spite of the huge demand, there is some unsold stock of the Wagon R from previous year that is being sold with some lucrative offers.

You can benefit from a cash discount of Rs 18,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 if you sell your old car to the Maruti Suzuki dealership. This offer is applicable on both AMT and manual versions of the 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre engine variants.

5. Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Celerio hasn’t been as successful as the Wagon R but it continues to enjoy a decent amount of popularity owing to its no-nonsense nature and high practicality. The company is currently offering a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 on buying a unit that was manufactured in 2019.

Also, it may be noted here that the company has already sold all the MY2019 stock of the CNG variant, but the available offer is applicable on both manual and AMT versions of the petrol-powered model.

6. Maruti Suzuki Swift

If you opt to buy a MY2019 Maruti Swift, you can get a cash discount of Rs 33,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 on the petrol variant. The diesel version is being sold with a lower cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a free 5-year warranty package.

This offer is applicable on both manual and AMT variants of both the engine variants. It may be noted here that the diesel version of the Swift is about to be discontinued as the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre oil-burner of the popular hatchback can’t be updated to comply with the fast-approaching BSVI emission standards.

7. Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire

Akin to its hatchback, even this sub-4-metre compact sedan is being sold with some huge discounts in case you opt to purchase a unit from the leftover MY2019 stock. There is a cash discount of Rs 33,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 in case you purchase a petrol model.

On the diesel variant, you can get a cash discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a free 5-year warranty package. This offer is applicable on both manual and AMT variants of both the engine variants. Like the Swift, even the Dzire will soon lose its diesel engine variant as its 1.3-litre diesel unit won’t be updated to achieve compliance with BSVI emission norms.

8. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Vitara Brezza has been the highest-selling SUV in the market, with its monthly sales count regularly going into a five-digit figure. However, the Brezza has been facing some heat from fresher rivals like the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300. Also, its Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre diesel engine will have to be axed due to its inability to achieve BSVI compliance. Thanks to all this, the company will soon roll out an updated Brezza with a petrol engine option.

However, if you chose to buy the current version of the SUV with 2019 manufacturing date, you benefit from some great offers. You get a cash discount of Rs 40,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. Furthermore, you benefit from a free 5-year warranty package. Lastly, this could be your last chance to grab a diesel-powered Brezza at a huge discount as stocks are drying up fast.