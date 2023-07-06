Maruti Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross – Price Comparison & Differences

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto MPV in India at a starting price of Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Innova Hycross, the MPV is only available in the strong hybrid guise

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) launched its most premium and expensive offering of all time, the Invicto MPV. Based on the Innova Hycross, the MPV retails at a starting price of Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is only available in the strong hybrid powertrain option, unlike its Toyota counterpart.

The Invicto sits at the top of Maruti’s line-up and will be sold through the brand’s Nexa dealership chain. Let’s have a look at the price comparison between Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Toyota Innova Hycross along with their major differences.

Maruti Invicto VS Toyota Innova Hycross: Price Comparison and Variant Line-up

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is available in two variants, i.e. Zeta+ and Alpha+. The Zeta+ is available in both 7 and 8-seater layouts, while the top-spec Alpha+ is only available in the 7-seater option. On the other hand, the Innova Hycross’s strong hybrid variants include VX, VX(O), ZX and ZX(O), available in both 7 and 8-seater layout.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Variant Price Zeta+ 7 seater Rs. 24.79 lakh Zeta+ 8 seater Rs. 24.84 lakh Alpha+ 7 seater Rs. 28.42 lakh

Toyota Innova Hycross Variant Price VX Hybrid 7-seater Rs. 25.03 lakh VX Hybrid 8-seater Rs. 25.08 lakh VX (O) Hybrid 7-seater Rs. 27.00 lakh VX (O) Hybrid 8-seater Rs. 27.05 lakh ZX Hybrid 7-seater Rs. 29.35 lakh ZX (O) Hybrid 7-seater Rs. 29.99 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom.

For the entry-level trim, the Invicto undercuts the Hycross by Rs. 24,000 and there is a price difference of Rs. 1.57 lakh between the top-spec trims of both the MPVs. So, it is safe to say that the Invicto is more affordable than the Hycross, while the Toyota MPV offers a wider range of variant choices to the customers.

Maruti Invicto VS Toyota Innova Hycross: Major Differences

While both the MPVs may seem similar on paper, there are a lot of differences between the two. Talking about the design changes, the front grille, headlights, front bumper, alloy wheels, tail lamps as well as interior upholstery sets the Invicto apart from the Hycross.

In terms of features, the Invicto has taken a cut and this seems to be the reason for the lesser sticker price. The Maruti MPV misses out on ADAS tech and ottoman function for rear captain seats, which the Hycross gets in the top-spec trims.