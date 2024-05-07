Maruti, Hyundai & Mahindra To Launch Midsize e-SUVs In Early 2025

The highly competitive midsize SUV segment will see the launch of new EVs from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Mahindra

The mid-size SUV segment is one of the most hotly contested spaces in the Indian market and the statement will soon be valid for the electric midsize SUV segment as well. Several new models are in the pipeline for the country and all the major car manufacturers are preparing to foray into the mid-size electric SUV segment. In this article, we will have a look at the details of the upcoming mid-size electric SUVs in early 2025 from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Mahindra.

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX

Maruti Suzuki eVX will debut in the Indian market by the end of this year and the launch is scheduled for early 2025. Underpinned by a brand new born-electric skateboard platform, Maruti’s first EV has already been spied testing multiple times in the country. In terms of dimensions, the production-spec vehicle will measure 4.3 meters in length with a wheelbase of 2700mm.

As per the details revealed by the company, the EV will be available in two battery pack options i.e. a 48 kWh unit with a claimed range of around 400 kilometres and a larger 60 kWh battery delivering 550 kilometres on a single charge.

2. Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai’s first mass-market electric car for the Indian market, the Creta EV is currently in the testing phase. As of now, the Korean carmaker has only introduced electric vehicles targeted at the premium segment i.e. Kona EV and IONIQ 5. If some media reports are to be believed, the electrified Creta will debut by the end of 2024 with the launch expected in early 2025. In terms of the powertrain, it will use a 45 kWh battery pack with the power output rated at 138 bhp and 255 Nm of peak torque. The design will be familiar to the conventionally powered Creta Facelift, although with some EV-specific touches.

3. Mahindra XUV.e8

Based on the brand’s born-electric INGLO platform, the Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to be launched in India by early 2025. Essentially the electrified version of XUV700, the XUV.e8 will draw power from an 80 kWh battery pack, producing a power output in the range of 227-345 bhp. It will be available in both two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations using a single and dual motor setup, respectively.

In terms of dimensions, it will be marginally larger as compared to the XUV700. The near-production test mule of the XUV.e8 has been spotted a few times in India, thereby partially revealing the design which includes a new set of vertically stacked LED headlamps, full-width LED DRL, a new design for alloy wheels and more.