Maruti Grand Vitara Vs Rivals Price Comparison – Creta, Seltos, Astor

The price of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mild-Hybrid variants starts from Rs 10.45 lakh while the strong hybrid variants are priced from Rs 17.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Grand Vitara in India with a starting price tag of Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base, mild-hybrid variant and is offering this new SUV as a strong rival to other midsize offerings in the segment like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq. Here is a detailed price comparison of the Maruti Grand Vitara with its rivals.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is priced closely to most of its rivals and is offered as a VFM and a feature-rich car in the segment. The Hyundai Creta still remains the best-selling SUV in the market and is only Rs 1,000 cheaper than the Grand Vitara. The range-topping diesel automatic version is priced at Rs 18.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Kia Seltos on the other hand is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh for the base NA petrol variant. The Seltos, just like the Creta, is offered with three engine options – 1.5L NA petrol, 1.4L turbo-petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine. The range-topping Seltos X-Line diesel is priced at Rs 18.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is Maruti Grand Vitara Vs Rivals Price Comparison.

Model Price Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rs 10.45-19.49 lakh Hyundai Creta Rs 10.44-18.24 lakh Kia Seltos Rs 10.49-18.65 lakh Volkswagen Taigun Rs 11.40-18.60 lakh Skoda Kushaq Rs 11.29-17.79 lakh MG Astor Rs 10.32-18.23 lakh Nissan Kicks Rs 9.50-14.90 lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Rs 10.48-18.99 lakh

A quick comparison also helps us understand that the MG Astor and the Nissan Kicks are the two most affordable SUVs in the segment and are priced from Rs 10.32 lakh and Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. For those wondering, the full price list of the Toyota Urban Cruiser is yet to be shared by the brand.

The Maruti Grand Vitara is offered a long list of features like a sunroof, automatic climate control, a digital instrument console, wireless charging, rear AC vents, push-button start, LED lights, dual-cut alloy wheels, and more. The cabin also boasts a premium and a comfortable experience for the buyers. The buyers can also opt for an all-wheel-drive system with the range-topping Alpha mild-hybrid version