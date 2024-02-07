Maruti Grand Vitara & Toyota Hyryder To Get 7-Seater Versions

Expected to launch next year, the 7-seater version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is under development; To be followed by the Toyota Hyryder 7-seater

Maruti Suzuki Indian Limited (MSIL) currently has a decent command over the mid-size SUV segment with the Grand Vitara. Even its cousin, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is selling in good numbers. However, the 7-seater SUV segment is still untapped by the Indian carmaker and we could see a new model in the near future.

As per the reports, the 7-seater version of the Grand Vitara is in the works and expected to launch by the year 2025. It will be followed by the debut of the Toyota Hyryder 7-seater. Let’s have a look at the details of the upcoming 7-seater versions of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Rivalling the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700, Maruti Suzuki is targeting to offer a no-nonsense alternative to these 7-seater SUVs with the Grand Vitara 7-seater. Internally codenamed Y-17, the 7-seater SUV will also spawn a Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder-based counterpart.

The three-row SUVs will continue to be underpinned by the familiar global C platform, however, the wheelbase will likely be longer to accommodate an extra row of seats. Under the hood, the current crop of 1.5-litre K15C petrol and the 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engines will continue to be a part of the package for the 7-seater Grand Vitara and Hyryder.

The naturally aspirated engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox while the strong hybrid engine will come with an e-CVT gearbox. As for the styling is concerned, the affair will remain more or less the same, although we expect some new stand-out design elements for the 7-seater Grand Vitara. In terms of road presence, it will definitely have an edge over the current 5-seater counterpart.

If some media reports are to be believed, the Grand Vitara and Hyryder 7-seater versions will be manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s new Kharkhoda, Haryana-based facility. This new plant will be ready by the year 2025 and the 7-seater SUV will be the first car to roll out of the assembly line. For reference, the regular 5-seater Grand Vitara and Hyryder are built at Toyota’s Bidadi-based manufacturing facility.