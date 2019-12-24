Maruti Dzire Sales Cross 2 Million; 1.2 Lakh+ Units Sold This Year

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has become the most sold car this financial year with more than 1.2 lakh unit sales; overall sales crossed two million units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced that the Dzire has become the best-selling car in the first eight months of the current financial year. The largest carmaker in the country has retailed more than 1.2 lakh units in the period between April and November 2019. The company further acknowledged that the sub-four-metre sedan has gone past the two million sales record in India.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that more than 70 per cent of Dzire’s owners are “pre-determined buyers who wish to upgrade to the sedan life”. Moreover, he explained that nearly half of the new Dzire customers are first-time buyers. The highest selling car in this fiscal is currently priced between Rs. 5.82 lakh and Rs. 9.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Dzire holds the honour for being the most sold subcompact sedan for well over a decade. The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire broke into the domestic scenes in May 2017 based on the global Swift’s design language as the completely overhauled exterior and interior have worked wonders for the brand and most importantly upped the premium status of the sedan.

The five-seater has grabbed more than 60 per cent market share resultantly. The Dzire has seen increased competition in recent years mainly from Honda Amaze. The second-generation model did make a strong impact in its initial months midway through last year but it could not reach the massive monthly sales tally the Dzire had continuously been racking up.

The trio of Swift, Dzire and Wagon R gained BSVI compliance in July 2019 as the tried-and-tested 1.2-litre K12 four-cylinder petrol engine was upgraded to meet the stringent emission standards. It produces a maximum power output of 84 PS and 113 Nm of torque. The powertrain is mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission.

Despite the sales slowdown hampering the automotive industry’s progress through the calendar year 2019, the Dzire managed to keep its stead by registering good volume sales and topped the FY off with nearly 20,000 units in October.