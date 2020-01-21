Maruti Concept Futuro-e SUV Official Sketch Out, Debut At 2020 Auto Expo

Maruti Futuro-e concept debuting at the 2020 Auto Expo will likely spawn a production SUV with electrified powertrain

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has never taken the biennial Auto Expo lightly and it has been a place where the company would bring in new products or preview the forthcoming ones. The 2020 Auto Expo won’t see several notable brands but the homegrown carmakers are eager to make a strong impact next month.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer cannot be shrugged off the part though as it is planning to introduce new models in Greater Noida. However, the main highlight of its show floor will be the Futuro-e concept that has just been officially teased for the first time. The teaser sketch does not indicate much of the concept except that it has a coupe-ish roofline.

Last month, Maruti Suzuki applied patent rights for the Future-e nomenclature and it instigated the speculations that a brand new conceptual study was on its way to the Auto Expo and we were not wrong with the assumption. Maruti Suzuki says the Futuro-e is design study for next-gen mobility solutions and demonstrates a bold new global design philosophy for the UV segment.

The Maruti Suzuki Concept Futuro-e previews the future of the brand’s design according to CV Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited. He further commented that it takes into consideration the evolving desires of country’s aspirational youth.

The fusion of a coupé with a SUV is indeed a key departure from the mainstream SUV architecture. The Concept Futuro-e is expected to raise the design bar of Utility Vehicles in India endorsed the brand. The design study does have dramatic details such as the sweptback yet sleek headlamps in boomerang shape and the sharp tail lamps possibly covering the width of the vehicle.

Other styling elements are heavily raked windshield, sloping roofline eliminating tall pillars, a large boot, and short bonnet dipping down to meet the headlamp cluster. More details of the Concept Futuro-e will be revealed in the days leading up to its global premiere and we do believe it will spawn a production electric SUV in the near future.