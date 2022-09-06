Maruti Cars Discount [September 2022] – Alto, Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR

Navratri offers up to Rs 49,000 are being offered on select Maruti cars in September 2022 in India and here we have brought you all the details

Maruti Suzuki introduced the latest discounts and offers on its car ahead of the festive season for the month of September 2022. These discounts are currently being offered on a number of Arena line-up of cars and include corporate discounts and exchange bonuses. Mentioned below are all the Maruti cars’ discounts in September 2022.

The Maruti Alto 800 is currently being offered with maximum discounts worth up to Rs 29,000 depending on the variant that you opt for. The Alto 800 is currently one of the most affordable cars in the Indian market and is offered with a 796cc petrol engine. This engine is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox and can also be had in a CNG version.

The newly launched Maruti Celerio gets discounts up to Rs 49,000 for the buyers opting for the manual variants. Those opting for the AMT versions will get a discount of Rs 34,000. The Celerio is powered by a 1.0L petrol engine and boasts a comfortable and feature-rich cabin.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is also available with similar discounts as the Celerio and is being offered with up to Rs 49,000 worth of discounts. The AMT variants only get discounts worth Rs 34,000. It is available with a 1.0L petrol or a CNG powertrain.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is considered to be one of the most popular cars in India and is offered with three powertrain options – 1.0L petrol, 1.0L Bi-Fuel CNG, and 1.2L Petrol. The brand is currently offering benefits up to Rs 39,000 in manual variants and Rs 34,000 on AMT variants.

The Maruti Swift takes on the rivals like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The hatchback is offered with two powertrain options including the popular 1.2L DualJet petrol engine that churns out 90 hp and if offered with 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. The AMT variants of the Swift are being offered with a maximum of Rs 45,000 worth of discounts while the manual variants on the other hand get Rs 25,000 worth of total discounts.

The Maruti DZire shares its powertrain options with the Swift and is currently one of the most affordable and practical sedans in the Indian market. The DZire is offered with maximum discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on AMT variants and up to Rs 20,000 on manual variants.