Maruti Baleno New vs Old Price Comparison – Rs. 52,000 Price Drop

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is sold in Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants across a single powertrain and two gearbox options

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announced the prices and debuted the heavily revised Baleno yesterday for domestic customers. It has a starting price of Rs. 6.35 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 9.49 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with a number of changes inside and out in response to the growing competition.

The premium hatchback competes primarily against Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz and has received a thoroughly updated exterior while the interior is a radical departure compared to the previous model and the build quality has also been improved. The features list has also been upgraded substantially with segment-first equipment like a 360-degree camera and a heads up display along with the largest touchscreen ever fitted on a stock Maruti Suzuki vehicle.

While the updated Baleno is impressive on paper, it will be interesting to see how it compares against the old model which ruled the segment for long. The pre-facelifted Baleno was the fastest Maruti Suzuki model to reach one million sales milestone and is retailed in a total of 102 countries across the globe as the new model has a lot riding on its shoulders.

Variants New Baleno Prices Old Baleno Prices Differences Sigma MT Rs. 6.35 lakh Rs. 6.14 lakh Rs. 21,000 Delta MT Rs. 7.19 lakh Rs. 7.01 lakh Rs. 18,000 Delta AMT Rs. 7.69 lakh Rs. 7.70 lakh Rs. 39,000 Zeta MT Rs. 8.09 lakh Rs. 8.46 lakh Rs. 53,000 Zeta AMT Rs. 8.59 lakh Rs. 8.21 lakh Rs. 52,000 (Drop) Alpha MT Rs. 8.99 lakh Rs. 8.90 lakh Rs. 31,000 (Drop) Alpha AMT Rs. 9.49 lakh Rs. 9.66 lakh Rs. 17,000 (Drop)

The detailed review of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki is coming up on our Youtube channel soon but before that here is how it fares against the old Baleno. Across the range, the features have increased and thus the price increase can be clearly noted. The entry-level Sigma MT costing Rs. 6.35 lakh is Rs. 21,000 costlier while the Delta MT, Zeta MT and Alpha MT are dearer in comparison by Rs. 18,000, Rs. 39,000 and Rs. 53,000 respectively.

However, the expensive CVT has been discontinued from the lineup and in its place, a five-speed AMT is available as an option. It helps in reducing the prices as the Delta AGS, Zeta AGS and Alpha AGS priced at Rs. 7.69 lakh, Rs. 8.59 lakh and Rs. 9.49 lakh respectively are cheaper by Rs. 52,000, Rs. 31,000 and Rs. 17,000 compared to the old model’s respective variants.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder DualJet VVT petrol engine with idle start/stop technology and it develops a maximum power output of 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option.

*All above mentioned prices are ex-showroom