Maruti Arena Discounts In October 2019 – Swift, Wagon R, Alto, Celerio

To get the maximum from the surge in car sales during the festive period, Maruti Suzuki is currently offering great discounts on its Arena cars, including Swift, Dzire, Brezza & more

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s most successful carmaker by volume, has been offering some amazing discounts on almost all its models. These discounts are being provided not only to overcome the prolonged period of sales slump but even to make the most of the surge in demand for new cars during the festive period. Seen below are the discounts on Maruti Arena cars in October 2019-10-06

1. Maruti Alto 800 and Alto K10

The BS6 version of the entry-level offering from Maruti Suzuki is being sold with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Alto K10, on the other hand, is available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

2. Maruti Celerio

While the Maruti Celerio hasn’t ever set sales charts on fire, it enjoys a dedicated lot of followers, which means there has almost always been at least some demand for this practical offering. Currently, both petrol and CNG variants of the Celerio are being sold with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

3. Maruti Eeco Petrol

The Maruti Eeco has been the logical successor of the rather basis but immensely popular Omni. The affordable van, which is based on the erstwhile Versa, is currently being sold with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Eeco has been quite popular in the CV circles and the lower effective price should draw some more small traders to put their money on this van.

4. Maruti Wagon R 1.0 BS4, 1.2 BS6

The highly popular tallboy from Maruti Suzuki is being sold with some decent discounts in spite of the high popularity. The Wagon R is currently being sold with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 when you sell your old car to the Maruti Suzuki dealership. There’s also a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. However, as the Wagon R has been enjoying a decent demand, there’s no cash discount available.

5. Maruti Swift

The BS6-compliant petrol variant of the popular B1-segment hatchback is currently being sold with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000. On the other hand, the diesel version, which will be discontinued by April 2019, is being sold with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and a free 5-year warranty.

6. Maruti Dzire

The BS6 compliant petrol version of the country’s highest-selling sedan is being sold with some heavy discounts. Buyers benefit from a cash discount of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000. The diesel version, which will be discontinued by April 2019, will be available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and a free 5-year warranty.

7. Maruti Vitara Brezza

Maruti Vitara Brezza, the erstwhile best-seller in its segment that has been dethroned by the Hyundai Venue, will soon receive a slew of updates that will aim to help the compact SUV regain the lost glory.

Ahead of the launch of the facelift, however, it’s being sold with some attractive discounts. Buyers can benefit from a cash discount of Rs 45,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 7,000. Additionally, a 5-year warranty package is being provided for absolutely free.