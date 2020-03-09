Maruti Suzuki is offering attractive discounts across its Arena dealerships during the month of March 2020

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been selling its cars this month with great deal of discounts up and down the portfolio. The entry-level Alto 800 gets Rs. 30,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 3,000 corporate discount. The Alto K10, on the other hand, comes with Rs. 25,000 cash discount, similar exchange bonus and corp discount as the Alto 800.

While the Celerio is offered with up to Rs. 55,000 discounts, the third gen Wagon R available in the market for just over a year now gets Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 worth corporate discount. The S-Presso has been doing a handy job in sales since going on sale late last year and it is retailed with up to Rs. 45,000 discounts.

The diesel version of the Swift in both its manual and AMT specification is offered with Rs. 20,000 cash discount, free fifth year extended warranty or cash discount discount of up to Rs. 15,750 as well as Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 10,000 in exchange bonus and corporate discounts.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3000 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3000 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel (MT & AMT) Rs. 20,000 + Free 5th Year EW Or Cash Discount Up To Rs. 15,750 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift (Special Edition) Rs. 1,500 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift Petrol (MT & AMT) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Diesel (MT & AMT) Rs. 25,000 + Free 5th Year EW Or Cash Discount Up To Rs. 17,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Petrol (Special Edition) Rs. 6,500 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Petrol (MT & AMT) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (Diesel) Rs. 35,000 + Free 5th Year EW Or Cash Discount Up To Rs. 19,500 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Eeco Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Diesel NIL Rs. 20,000

The special edition Swift gets Rs. 1,500 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. The Dzire diesel offers up to Rs. 72,000 worth discounts while the petrol version can be had with Rs. 65,000 discounts. The special edition Dzire features Rs. 6,500 cash discount, Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.

The BSIV Vitara Brezza with 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine is sold with Rs. 35,000 cash discount, free extended warranty for five years or cash discount up to Rs. 19,500. The largest carmaker in the country does not offer any cash discounts with the diesel-spec BSIV Ertiga but it gets exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 until the stocks last.

The Eeco minivan comes with Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 3,000 corporate discount, taking the tall to Rs. 43,000. Thus, the entire Arena range of models sold by Maruti Suzuki are retailed with good discount offers in March 2020.