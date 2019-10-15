The price of the Maruti entry-level car begins at Rs. 2.88 lakhs and goes up to Rs. 3.66 Lakhs, now available with over Rs. 60,000 worth benefits

As the festive season kicks in, Maruti Suzuki is offering huge discount of Rs 60,000 on the BS6 version of the Alto 800. The price of the car which begins at Rs 2.88 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi) has now reduced to Rs 2.22 lakh (effective ex-showroom) which includes Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. The same discount is also available on Alto K10.

The Alto 800 is powered by a 796-cc inline-three engine that produced 48bhp and 69Nm of torque. After its update in April this year, the car was updated to be BS-VI compliant and comes with features such as Smart Play Dock with Bluetooth connectivity.

This Smart Play Dock transforms the phone into a touch interface to access calls, music, navigation and more. The keyless entry is also part of the update. Standard safety features now include – reverse parking sensor, driver airbag, speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both driver and the co-driver, and ABS with EBD.

Maruti Suzuki also announced offers up to Rs 1.12 lakh on its range of cars. The Vitara Brezza which is currently offered only in diesel options is offered with benefits worth up to Rs 97,000. The Dzire is being offered at up to Rs 78,000 while the Swift petrol is offered with cash benefits of Rs 30,000.

The Wagon R, on the other hand, is offered with benefits up to Rs 25,000 including Rs. 20,000 exchange discount. Post the recent 10 per cent reduction in corporate tax announced by the Government, Maruti Suzuki also cut the price on all of its cars by Rs 5,000. All of this has pushed livened up the bookings of the company.

Before the launch of S-Presso, the company confirmed that 70 per cent sales of its petrol cars are BS-VI approved and already sold over 2 Lakh units of BS6 cars in India. Starting with Baleno, the company has launched a total of 8 models that comply with the upcoming BS-VI norms including the recently launched S-Presso.

The BS-VI models in Maruti Suzuki’s line-up include Alto 800, WagonR (1.2-litre), Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ertiga and the recently launched XL6. Reports suggest that the aforementioned cars being compliant to the new norms Nitrogen Oxide emissions will be reduced by almost 25 per cent.