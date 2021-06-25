Maruti 1.5L BS6 Diesel To Debut In New XL6 Around January – Report

Maruti Suzuki will reportedly introduce the 1.5-litre BSVI compliant diesel engine in the new XL6 MPV around January 2022

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will soon be ready with a 1.5-litre diesel engine for the Ertiga MPV, its more premium sibling XL6, Ciaz mid-size sedan and Vitara Brezza compact SUV. It must be noted that the largest carmaker in the country does not have any oil-burner in its lineup currently.

This was due to the discontinuation of the 1.3-litre four-cylinder DDiS diesel unit ahead of BSVI emission standards that came into effect in April 2020. In the last couple of years, companies like Hyundai and Kia have really come up strong in this regard courtesy of their BSVI diesel engines mainly in the compact and mid-size SUV segments.

While the penetration of petrol engines has increased across different segments pertaining to different price brackets, the preference of diesel powertrains over their petrol counterparts does exist mainly in the popular SUV segments and it looks like Maruti Suzuki does not want to miss out on the opportunity despite its dominance in the entry-level space.

Citing sources, the report said the Indo-Japanese manufacturer is working on this 1.5-litre diesel mill for more than 12 months at its facility in Manesar, Haryana. The sources explained that the BSVI diesel motor might be employed onto the new XL6 coming out around January 2022 and subsequently its reach could be expanded to other models including the Vitara Brezza and Ertiga.

The sub-four-metre SUV definitely has a disadvantage compared to its rivals such as Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet, which are offered with three powertrains. The five-seater was only offered with a 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel for nearly four years before the facelifted model arrived early last year with the 1.5-litre K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine with manual and AT options.

The diesel-powered Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to debut at the 2022 Auto Expo next February. The Ciaz will also reportedly get the same engine and previously the sedan was fitted with a 1.5-litre diesel unit as well. The oil-burner will also be supplied to the rebadged Toyota models as per the report.