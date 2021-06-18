Mahindra’s SsangYong Teases Upcoming J100 Electric SUV

SsangYong has released teaser images of its second electric SUV, codenamed J100, which is expected to arrive in global markets next year

SsangYong recently took the wraps off its first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the Korando e-motion, which is expected to launch in a few international markets later this year. Alongside that, the South Korean manufacturer also previewed another electric SUV, codenamed J100, via a few teaser images. The company states that its second EV will launch globally in 2022.

The teaser images for the J100 show an artistic rendering of the upcoming SUV. The vehicle has a very rugged design, with a rectangular front grille, black plastic cladding running along the bottom of the vehicle, flared wheel arches, a thick C-pillar, and muscular bumpers (front and rear). It also gets sleek LED headlamps (with integrated LED DRLs) and vertically-stacked taillights, along with pretty-looking alloy wheels.

The tailgate design suggests that it will open sideways, in an old-school SUV manner. However, this is just a concept sketch, and the final product will likely undergo a few revisions. The upcoming SsangYong J100 will sit above the Korando in the carmaker’s international lineup. Nothing has been revealed about the e-SUV’s powertrain yet.

Speculations suggest that it could be based on Mahindra’s EV technology, just like the recently-revealed Korando e-motion. This certainly seems plausible, but it cannot be confirmed at the moment. SsangYong has also divulged that it is developing an electric pickup truck, but it is not known if that would be based on the J100, or if it would be an all-new product.

In late 2020, SsangYong had entered court receivership, after Mahindra & Mahindra refused to invest further into the brand, causing it to default on its loan payments. The South Korean carmaker had racked up heavy losses in recent years, and the Indian UV maker was even looking for new investors for it. Mahindra had been in talks with US-based HAAH, but to no effect, as the latter failed to submit a letter of intent to acquire the brand.

However, earlier this year, Mahindra decided to continue support for SsangYong’s EV plans. With the announcement about the new EVs, SsangYong hopes to attract potential investors in the future, and hopefully improve its situation and financial standing.