Mahindra’s SsangYong Korando E-Motion With 420 Km Range Unveiled

SsangYong Korando E-Motion is based on the MESMA platform and is said to have a real-world range of around 322 km

SsangYong Motor has unveiled the Korando e-motion and it will be introduced in the international markets towards the later stages of this calendar year. The Korando e-motion holds plenty of significance for the South Korean manufacturer, and it not only stands in testament to the brand’s transition towards electrification but could only help in gaining volume sales it struggles with.

The first BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) from SsangYong is based on the MESMA (Mahindra Electric Scalable and Modular Architecture) that will also be found in a host of upcoming zero-emission vehicles from the homegrown UV manufacturer. The same architecture also underpins the eXUV300, which is the electric version of the XUV300 compact SUV, and it was showcased in the near-production form at the 2020 Auto Expo.

SsangYong will further expand its electric range with the addition of an EV based on the Tivoli. The X100 platform from the regular Tivoli is already used in the IC-engined XUV300 and the reengineered version of it may as well give rise to the next generation XUV500, likely bound for early 2024. Back to the SsangYong Korando e-motion, it comes equipped with a 61.5 kWh battery pack sourced from LG Chem and is claimed to have a driving range of 420 km on a single charge under the NEDC cycle.

Under the WLTP cycle though, it will have a real-world range of around 322 km. The electric motor is capable of offering 190 horsepower and the SsangYong Korando e-motion is claimed to have best-in-class acceleration with a top speed of 153 kmph. The MESMA is flexible and modular enough to adopt different e-motor systems.

Compared to the standard Korando, the e-motion gets a host of updates and from one angle or the other, its resemblances with the XUV300 cannot be dismissed. It features a shut-off front grille, blue accents on the lower lip, doors and ORVMs highlighting its eco-friendly nature and sleek headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

Other visual detailing includes blackened pillars and roof, circular black wheel arch cladding, vertically stacked fog lamps, and a conventional rear end. The Mahindra eXUV300 is expected to go on sale in the near future and it will likely be a direct rival to the Tata Nexon EV.