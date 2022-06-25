Mahindra’s Pininfarina Designed Hydrogen Hypercar Unveiled With 1000+ HP

Viritech Apricale is said to have a deployable power output of 1,073 hp and 1,000 Nm of peak torque; 0-96 kmph in under 2.5 seconds

Viritech is based at MIRA Technology Park and is a leading mobility R&D location for developing the latest automotive technology and is also said to have an F1-derived engineering culture. Founded by Matt Faulks, an ex-F1 engineer, the UK-based firm is known for its expertise in hydrogen powertrains and taking a giant leap, it has revealed the production-spec Apricale hypercar.

It is unique in its own right and has its exterior and interior designed by Mahindra-owned Pininfarina – a reputed Italian design house. The Viritech Apricale made its global premiere at the famed Goodwood Festival of Speed event and it will go on sale in the early parts of 2024. It is a fuel-cell electric vehicle and has a kerb weight of less than 1,000 kg.

Utilising Viritech’s Graph-Pro tech, it features lightweight composites and a graphene-based resin system and for reduced overall weight, the hydrogen tanks are integrated into the carbon fibre monocoque chassis. A twin electric motor system (one mounted on each axle) works in concert with multi-hundred kW fuel cells and 6 kWh Ultra High Power lithium-ion battery cells according to the brand.

The FCEV system is said to have a deployable power output of 1,073 hp and 1,000 Nm of peak torque and the Apricale is claimed to accelerate from zero to 96 kmph in less than 2.5 seconds before topping out at more than 322 kmph. The hypercar measures a length of 4,550 mm, a width of 1,900 mm and has a height of 1,150 mm.

The Viritech Apricale has a claimed range of 560 km between tank fills and Faulks said the hypercar has been created with lightweight materials to enable fun driving characteristics. It is equipped with double-wishbone front suspension and pull-rod actuated torsion bars at the rear while the braking duties are handled by 390 mm carbon-composite discs with AP Racing callipers.

Compared to the previous iteration, it is heavily redesigned with F1-like wing and new front end while retaining the Koenigsegg-styled wraparound windshield. The production of the FCEV hypercar, assisted by Pininfarina, will be limited to just 25 units and its prices could hover around £1.5 million before considering taxes. The production will commence next year ahead of early-2024 deliveries.