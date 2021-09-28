Mahindra XUV900’s Rear To Be Heavily Inspired By Merc GLE Coupe – Report

Mahindra XUV900 is expected to launch only around 2024 and is heavily influenced by the XUV Aero concept showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo

According to a Team-BHP member ram87pune, claiming internal sources, the first design prototypes of the XUV900 are ready. The XUV900 is nothing but the production version of the XUV Aero concept showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo and its front design is said to have similarities with the XUV700. The rear is reported to have taken heavy inspiration from the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.

The GLE Coupe has a sloping roofline enabling a large greenhouse with wraparound LED tail lamps and its stubby boot has a lip spoiler. It will be interesting to see Mahindra’s take on the SUV coupe body style as the XUV900 is expected to be uniquely positioned and create a niche of its own upon arrival. In his post, he further noted that Mahindra has chips to manufacture around 30,000 units of the XUV700 with an average production of around 5,000 units per month.

This will help in the homegrown UV specialist meeting the demands till the first quarter of the next calendar year. Back to the XUV900, it is part of the massive product assault the company has planned over the next five years. The project was reportedly greenlit back in May 2021 and the SUV coupe space came into existence courtesy of the BMW X6 in 2008.

Previous reports suggest that Mahindra will target a minimum volume of 2,000 units per month with the XUV900 and it could be priced around Rs. 20 lakh. The four-door SUV coupe is still a few years away though as it is earmarked to arrive only around 2024 and the Mahindra Automotive Design Europe (M.A.D.E) studio could have plenty of say in its styling.

The Mahindra XUV900 is expected to be positioned above the XUV700, which in itself, will carry an aggressive price range. Internally codenamed W620, it will have plenty in common with the XUV700 including bonnet, fenders, doors and some interior bits. The concept’s suicide doors may not make it to production though along with the pillarless door design.

As for the performance, the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder Stallion turbocharged petrol and 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engines from the XUV700 could be carried forward. A six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic could be the transmission choices.

Rendering pic source: Motorbeam