Mahindra XUV900 SUV Coupe In The Works – Report

Mahindra XUV900 SUV coupe will hit showrooms in the coming years and it could have plenty in common with the upcoming XUV700

We already know that Mahindra & Mahindra has been working on a slew of new vehicles including the XUV700, new generation Scorpio, electric versions of XUV300 and KUV100. Recently, we reported on Mahindra applying trademark for many nomenclatures including XUV900 and now more details of what it will be, have appeared on the internet.

The homegrown UV specialist has opted to go with SUV coupe body style for the XUV900. Internally codenamed W620, the project has got the nod reportedly and it will more likely be the production version of the XUV Aero concept, which was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo. Mahindra has been mulling over an SUV coupe for quite a while and the body style was pioneered by the BMW X6.

In India though, the Mahindra XUV900 could help in the brand getting a first-mover advantage and it will be positioned above the XUV700, which is a more premium version of the existing XUV500. The XUV Aero gained tremendous response from the show-goers and media but Mahindra might have been uncertain to put it into production half a decade ago.

However, as the market has evolved and more premium SUVs and crossovers are preferred by customers, the SUV coupe body style could turn heads as well. With Mahindra confirming not to develop any more hatchbacks, sedans and smaller SUVs, as it looks to concentrate on its core products that are SUVs, delving deep into new segments will more likely be a high priority.

The Mahindra XUV Aero concept was heavily influenced by the existing XUV500 in terms of design but the production model could be devoid of pillarless design and suicide doors. The XUV900 could take a more modern approach in styling while having plenty of commonalities with the upcoming XUV700. If it turns out to be the case, it will likely sit on the updated monocoque architecture as the XUV700.

To cut down the production costs, the body panels and interior bits could be borrowed from the XUV700. The 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines from the XUV700 could be plonked onto the Mahindra XUV900 as well, paired with six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic transmissions. An optional AWD can be expected as an SUV coupe will generally look to offer the practicality and off-road abilities of an SUV while being a good handler as a coupe.