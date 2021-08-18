Mahindra XUV700 Vs XUV500 – Detailed Video Comparison

Check out our exclusive video comparison of the XUV500 with the soon-to-launch XUV700, to see the major differences between the two SUVs

Mahindra & Mahindra officially debuted the XUV700 in India a few days back. Upon launch, expected to happen very soon, this new SUV will serve as a replacement for the XUV500, which is slated to be temporarily discontinued in our market. Recently we got our hands on the newly revealed XUV700, and we decided to do a quick video comparison of it with the XUV500.

Let’s start with the exterior design first; there are plenty of styling changes worth noticing here. The XUV500 features rectangular headlamps, a high bonnet, and a massive front grille. The front bumper gets L-shaped housings for the foglamps, and at the sides, we see vertical door handles and dual-tone alloy wheels. The taillights are wraparound triangular units, while the tailgate has a simplistic design.

The XUV700 feels much sportier, with a slightly lower bonnet, sleek LED headlamps (with large C-shaped DRLs), and a new front grille. At the sides, we see new alloy wheels and flush-type door handles. Near the C-pillar, there’s a kink in the window-line, similar to the XUV500. The rear section gets a new pair of arrow-shaped taillamps, and the tailgate has a concave design.

Mahindra XUV700 is the first model to get the brand’s new ‘twin peaks’ logo. The interior of the new SUV is extremely futuristic, featuring a dual-screen setup. This consists of a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument console. Other features on offer include AdrenoX connected tech, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, electrically-adjustable driver seat (with memory function), up to seven airbags, and ADAS.

The XUV500’s interior shows its age now, and the design is relatively bland. The equipment list consists of a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 3.5-inch MID in the instrument cluster, Blue Sense connected tech, a sunroof, automatic climate control, up to six airbags, etc. Also, the XUV500 is a 7-seater SUV, while the XUV700 is offered in 5-seat and 7-seat configurations.

Mahindra XUV500 has a single engine option on offer – a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor (155 PS/360 Nm). It can be had with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. As for the XUV700, it has two engine choices available. The first is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mill, with 200 PS and 380 Nm on tap. The second one is a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor, available in different states of tune.

On the MX trim, the diesel engine generates 155 PS and 360 Nm, while on the AX trims, it is rated at 185 PS and 450 Nm (420 Nm on the manual variants). Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Lastly, the price; the XUV500 has a starting price of Rs. 14.22 lakh, while the XUV700 starts at just Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).