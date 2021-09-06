Mahindra XUV700 vs Safari vs Hector – Entry Level Price Comparison

The entry-level petrol and diesel variants of the Mahindra XUV700 have been compared with rivals to give you a perspective of its market positioning

Mahindra did drop a bombshell with the announcement of the XUV700’s pricing. The five-seater variant of the SUV is priced competitively between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) and the announced prices are for the entry-level MX petrol, MX diesel, mid-spec AX3 petrol and top-end AX5 petrol.

The prices of other variants and seven-seater configurations will be revealed soon as well. Here we have compared the entry-level petrol and diesel prices of the Mahindra XUV700 with some of its main rivals giving you a clear perspective of the SUV’s market positioning as it locks horns with five- and seven-seater mid-size SUVs.

The features list of the Mahindra XUV700 base MX trim boasts an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, smart door handles, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, a set of 17-inch steel wheels, day-night inside rear-view mirror and so on.

Model Base Petrol Price (ex-sh) Base Diesel Price (ex-sh) 1. Mahindra XUV700 Rs. 11.99 lakh Rs. 12.49 lakh 2. Tata Safari – Rs. 14.99 lakh 3. MG Hector Rs. 13.49 lakh Rs. 14.98 lakh 4. MG Hector Plus Rs. 13.96 lakh Rs. 15.38 lakh 5. Tata Harrier – Rs. 14.39 lakh

It is fair to say that the entry-level Mahindra XUV700 – Rs. 11.99 lakh for MX petrol and Rs. 12.49 lakh for MX diesel – comes with a host of practical bits like large bootspace and high ground clearance. In comparison, the base oil-burner is Rs. 2.50 lakh cheaper than the entry-level Tata Safari diesel and compared to the MG Hector, it is Rs. 1.50 lakh and Rs. 2.49 lakh less expensive than the petrol and diesel variants respectively.

Compared to the five-seater Tata Harrier’s base diesel trim costing Rs. 14.39 lakh, the Mahindra XUV700 MX is Rs. 1.90 lakh cheaper as well. In comparison to the MG Hector Plus that costs Rs. 13.96 lakh for base petrol and Rs. 15.38 lakh for base diesel, the Mahindra XUV700 is nearly Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 2.90 lakh cheaper respectively.

The five-seater Mahindra XUV700 is powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine developing 200 PS maximum power and 380 Nm while the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel generates 155 PS and 360 Nm in the MX trim, and 185 PS/420 Nm in the manual specification in other grades.