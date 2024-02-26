Mahindra XUV700 & Thar Waiting Period In Feb – Up To 45 Weeks

Mahindra Thar RWD commands a waiting period of up to forty-five weeks for the diesel variant while the XUV700 has it up to eight weeks only

Mahindra & Mahindra currently has the Scorpio range garnering more monthly booking numbers than the XUV700 and Thar. The homegrown manufacturer’s string of launches over the last three to four years have largely been successful but the high demand has led to lengthy waiting periods for many models.

However, in recent times, Mahindra has been ramping up its production to reduce the delivery timeline. The Mahindra XUV700 is currently priced between Rs. 13.99 lakh and Rs. 26.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and its range was expanded recently with the inclusion of a six-seater variant.

The entry-level MX and AX3 variants ask for waiting of up to four weeks for both petrol and diesel models. The Mahindra XUV700 AX5 mid-level trim is sold with a waiting period of four to six weeks depending on the location and availability in February 2024.

Mahindra XUV700 Variants Waiting Period In February 2024 1. MX Up To 4 Weeks 2. AX3 Up To 4 Weeks 3. AX5 Up To 6 Weeks 4. AX7 Up To 6 Weeks 5. AX7 L Up To 8 Weeks

Moving up the order, the XUV700 AX7 is offered with a waiting period of five to six weeks while the range-topping AX7 L has it between seven and eight weeks. The waiting period for the variants equipped with ESP can only be checked at the dealership during the time of booking.

The 4WD version of the Mahindra Thar can be purchased as a convertible top or hard top. Both are available with a waiting period of nine to eleven weeks. Mahindra introduced the 2WD Thar in early 2023.

Mahindra Thar Variants Waiting Period In February 2024 1. Convertible Top 4WD Up To 11 Weeks 2. Hard Top Diesel 4WD Up To 11 Weeks 3. Hard Top Petrol 4WD Up To 11 Weeks 4. Hard Top Diesel RWD Up To 45 Weeks 5. Hard Top Petrol RWD Up To 22 Weeks

It has been well received by customers too but has the longest waiting periods. The hard-top petrol and diesel variants are sold with a waiting period of up to forty-five weeks and up to twenty-two weeks respectively. The Thar is priced at Rs. 11.25 lakh for the entry-level model and it goes up to Rs. 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim.