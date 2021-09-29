Mahindra XUV700 MX (Base Trim) – Features and Price Details

Prices of the soon-to-launch Mahindra XUV700 have leaked online, and here, we take a look at the base trim of the SUV

Mahindra XUV700 is all set to launch in the Indian market in the coming days. The stock has already started arriving at dealer yards, and official bookings are expected to begin very soon. The manufacturer has already revealed key details about the SUV, and recently, its variant list and prices were leaked online.

Here, we take a look at the XUV700’s base ‘MX’ trim level. It will have a few interesting features on offer, like a semi-digital instrument cluster (analogue dials and a 7-inch MID), an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto), keyless entry, a multi-function steering wheel, power-adjustable ORVMs, LED taillights, 17-inch steel wheels, etc.

Even the base trim will be available with a choice between 5-seat and 7-seat configurations. There will be two engine options on offer – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit. The petrol motor is capable of generating 200 PS and 380 Nm, while the diesel mill is rated at 155 PS and 360 Nm.

It should be noted that the AX variants get a more powerful version of this 2.2L diesel engine. On the base (MX) trim, the XUV700 will only get a 6-speed manual transmission on both engines. It will be exclusively available in a front-wheel-drive layout, with the all-wheel-drive option limited to just the higher trims of the SUV.

The leaked prices are as follows – Rs. 13.19 lakh for MX diesel 7-seater, Rs. 12.49 lakh for MX diesel 5-seater, Rs. 12.69 lakh for MX petrol 7-seater, and Rs. 11.99 lakh for MX petrol 5-seater. The top variants will go as high as Rs. 20.69 lakh, and will come loaded with a lot more features and equipment.

Mahindra XUV700 base trim prices MX petrol MT 5-seater Rs. 11.99 lakh MX petrol MT 7-seater Rs. 12.69 lakh MX diesel MT 5-seater Rs. 12.49 lakh MX diesel MT 7-seater Rs. 13.19 lakh

Upon launch, the 7-seater version of the Mahindra XUV700 will compete with the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar, while the 5-seater version will rival Tata Harrier, MG Hector, and even Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi