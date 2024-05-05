Mahindra XUV700 MX 7-Seater Diesel Launched At Rs. 15 Lakh

The base MX diesel MT 5-seater of Mahindra XUV700 costs Rs. 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and the newly arrived 7-seater is Rs. 40,000 costlier

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the six-seater iteration of the XUV700 earlier this year in India along with other updates. The homegrown manufacturer has been expanding the lineup of its models on a regular basis. The brand recently introduced the XUV 3XO compact SUV, the facelifted version of the XUV300, and now the XUV700’s portfolio has been strengthened with the inclusion of a new seven-seater variant.

The XUV700 is sold in multiple variants namely MX, AX3, AX5, AX7 and AX7 L and now the base MX variant has gained a new seven-seater variant. The SUV currently carries a starting price of around Rs. 14 lakh for the MX petrol MT five-seater and it goes all the way up to Rs. 27 lakh for the range-topping AX7 Luxury Pack diesel AT (both prices, ex-showroom).

The entry-level MX diesel MT five-seater is priced at Rs. 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and the newly arrived MX diesel MT seven-seater is Rs. 40,000 costlier – undercutting both Safari and Hector Plus. At Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom), and an approximately on-road price of Rs. 18.82 lakh, it is a no-brainer for many family-based customers who are on a tight budget and considering the practicality it offers.

The Mahindra XUV700 MX seven-seater is less expensive than the comparable AX3 seven-seater by around Rs. 3 lakh but the latter is close to 30 bhp more powerful. As for the performance, a powerful 2.2L four-cylinder diesel engine is employed producing around 153 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. The turbo mill is paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

The new variant may also get the 2.0L petrol engine soon. The MX seven-seater diesel MT has been made available in five colour schemes namely Everest white, Midnight black, Dazzling red, Red rage, and Napoli Black, and the features list is identical to its five-seater MX sibling. It comes with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and follow-me-home headlights.

Other highlights are a seven-inch MID, tilt adjustable steering wheel, adjustable headrests, electrically powered wing mirrors, USB charging ports, a four-speaker audio system, centre armrest with storage provision, AC vents for the final row, 60:40 one-touch tumble function and a lot more. A couple of days ago, Mahindra introduced the Blaze Edition of the XUV700.

Based on the AX7 L top-end trim, the limited edition gets a new matte red paint scheme. Following the XUV 3XO, Mahindra is planning to launch the five-door Thar in August 2024 and it will likely go by the name Thar Armada.