Mahindra XUV700 5-Seater (Harrier Rival) Launched – Variant Wise Features

Here is a detailed breakdown of the variant-wise feature list of the new Mahindra XUV700

Yes! The Mahindra XUV700 is finally here, and it does look better in the flesh than in the images. The mid-size SUV comes with three rows of seats to offer space for 7 occupants. The XUV700 5-seater variant price starts from Rs. 11.99 lakh. Apparently, Mahindra has attempted to hit the nail hard in the competition’s coffin with this starting price.

Moreover, buyers will have the option to choose between a turbocharged petrol motor and a turbocharged diesel engine. The petrol motor will dish out 200 PS against 380 Nm, whereas the oil burner is tuned to generate 185 PS and 420 Nm. Both the engines can be had with either a manual gearbox or an automatic transmission.

Interestingly, the home-grown UV giant has also released the variant-wise feature list during the unveiling event. The XUV700 will retail in a total of 4 variants, namely MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7.

Mahindra XUV700 Variants Price (Ex-Showroom, India) Mahindra XUV700 MX Petrol Rs. 11.99 lakh Mahindra XUV700 MX Diesel Rs. 12.49 lakh Mahindra XUV700 AX3 Petrol Rs. 13.99 lakh Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Petrol Rs. 14.99 lakh

To start with, the entry-level MX trim will get a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, along with an 8-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment unit. The latter will get Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility. Interestingly, the smart door handles are standard fitment across the range.

MX · 8 inch touchscreen infotainment · 7 inch instrument cluster · Android Auto · Smart door handles · Steering mounted audio controls · 17 inch Steel wheels · Day night IRVM AX3 (In addition to MX) · 10.25 inch touchscreen · Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay · Built in Amazon Alexa · AdrenoX Connect with 60+ connected car features · 6 speaker sound system · LED DRLs & fog lamps · 17inch rims with wheel caps AX5 (In addition to AX3) · Skyroof · R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels · Curtain Airbags · Led Clear-view Headlamps · Sequential turn indicators · Cornering lamps AX7 (In addition to AX5) · Advance Driver Assistance System · Driver Drowsiness Alert · Smart Clean Zone · Dual Zone Climate Control · R18 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels · Leatherette Seat · Leather Steering & Gear Lever · 6-way Power Seat with Memory · Side Airbag

In addition to these features, the AX3 grade will get a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, along with built-in Alexa support. On the outside, it will get LED DRLs with fog lamps. The sound system gets 6 speakers in this trim and AdrenoX Connect, which comes with 60+ connected car features.

Mahindra XUV700 Diesel Specs Units Engine 2.2L four-cyl mHawk diesel Power 185 PS (155 PS in MX) Torque 450 Nm in AT/420 Nm in MT (360 Nm in MX) Transmission Six-Speed MT & Six-Speed AT

In the AX5 variant, the XUV700 gets a panoramic sunroof, which Mahindra likes to call Skyroof. Besides, it gets 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED headlamps with cornering lamps, sequential turn indicators, and curtain airbags.

Mahindra XUV700 Petrol Specs Units Engine 2.0L four-cyl mStallion petrol Power 200 PS Torque 380 Nm Transmission Six-Speed MT & Six-Speed AT

The last one of the lot is the AX7 trim, getting numerous active safety systems, like ADAS, driver drowsiness alert and more. It gets bigger 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats, leatherette seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.