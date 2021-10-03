Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition Spotted Ahead Of Launch

Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition gets golden accents and special touches commemorating Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic gold medal win in Tokyo

Mahindra & Mahindra trademarked the ‘Mahindra Javelin’ and ‘Javelin by Mahindra’ names only in August 20201 and they hinted at a limited edition of the XUV700 being developed to honour the Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. As expected, some of the images of the special edition Mahindra Javelin have been leaked online giving us a preview of what it is all about.

Commemorating Chopra on his excellence on track and field with the top step of the podium, the Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition comes with a gold-painted front grille having multiple vertical slats with the new Twin Peaks logo mounted in the middle. It also gets ochre shade soft-touch material on the dashboard with Javelin throw emblem on the inside.

Other highlights are golden coloured stitching giving a premium vibe and 87.58 motif, denoting the monster throw, as Neeraj Chopra clinched gold at the Tokyo Olympics Men’s Javelin final with a throw of 87.58 metres. The golden accents have been applied onto the Midnight Blue exterior paint scheme and we can expect more special touches and badging across the bodywork as well.

The homegrown manufacturer announced the full price list of the XUV700 only a few days ago and it has been aggressively priced against a range of midsize SUV rivals. Priced from Rs. 11.99 lakh for the entry-level MX five-seater petrol MT, the XUV700 is available in an expansive series and its official reservations will commence from October 7, 2021, onwards.

Ahead of the start of the bookings, Mahindra has been previewing the XUV700 for potential customers and Mahindra vehicle owners at its dealerships in a phased manner. Moreover, to make the offering more attractive, only the first lot of 25,000 customers are applicable for the introductory prices and the XUV700 Javelin Edition could also be launched soon.

The Mahindra XUV700 is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk four-cylinder diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo four-pot petrol engine with six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic transmissions. A four-wheel-drive system is retailed only in the top-end variants.