Mahindra XUV700 EV With 54 kWh Battery Pack In The Works – Report

As per a recent report, a prototype Mahindra XUV700 EV has been built by the manufacturer, powered by a 54 kWh battery pack

Earlier this year, Mahindra & Mahindra had revealed that it is planning to introduce nine new SUVs by 2026. The launch plan included EVs as well; the manufacturer will be launching electric versions of its upcoming monocoque SUVs, along with two dedicated e-SUVs based on Born EV platform. This plan includes an electric version of the XUV700 as well.

Mahindra XUV700 had its official debut last month, and only two engine options will be available – a 2.0L turbo-petrol and a 2.2L turbo-diesel. The electric version is still under wraps, and the manufacturer has been tight-lipped about it. A recent report claims that a prototype electric model has already been built though.

The electric XUV700 prototype is powered by a 54 kWh battery pack. However, this prototype EV is apparently not road-worthy, and won’t be put into production anytime soon. The report claims that the electric powertrain option will likely be offered on the next-generation XUV700, which is slated to arrive way in the future, around 2029-30.

We’re not too sure about the plausibility of the report, so it’s best to take this with a pinch of salt. Also, it wouldn’t be wise for M&M to launch the electric XUV700 towards the end of the decade, especially with the current push towards electrification. That said, the global semi-conductor chip shortage is a huge problem, for the manufacturer’s EV plans.

An electric vehicle utilizes way more semi-conductor chips than a traditional IC-engined vehicle. Mahindra is cutting production this month to combat the issue, but has stated that the XUV700’s production will remain unaffected. Industry experts have hinted that the semi-conductor shortage could stretch into 2022 as well, which would be extremely problematic for the automobile industry as a whole.

Mahindra XUV700 will go on sale in the coming weeks, with the aforementioned petrol and diesel engine options. The forthcoming SUV has a lot of segment-first or segment-best features on offer, like a dual-screen dash, AdrenoX AI tech, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), etc. It will have a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and will be available in 5- and 7-seat configurations.

