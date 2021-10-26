Mahindra XUV700 Digitally Reimagined As A Badass Police Car

Here, we have a digitally rendered model of the recently-launched Mahindra XUV700, which has been reimagined as a police car

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the XUV700 in India a little while back. The SUV not only looks handsome, but it also has a lot of features on offer along with powerful engine options. The XUV700 has managed to create a lot of buzz in the market, and in just two days after launch, it had garnered over 50,000 orders, following which the manufacturer has temporarily stopped bookings.

Mahindra SUVs and MUVs, like Scorpio and Bolero, are used as cop cars by many state police departments. It wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine the new XUV700 filling the same shoes. Automotive lifestyle store XLR8 has created a digitally rendered image, which shows us what the XUV700 would look like as a police car.

The vehicle sports white exterior paint with red and blue livery, which makes it easy to recognise this as a police car. In case that was too subtle, there are ‘Police’ decals on the sides, and one on the top of the windshield. Of course, blue and red flashing lights have been added to the roof.

Mahindra XUV700 is available with two engine options – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit. The former is good for a peak power of 200 PS and a maximum torque of 380 Nm. The diesel motor, on the other hand, is available in two states of tune. On the MX trim, it generates 155 PS and 360 Nm, while on the AX trims, it belts out 185 PS and 450 Nm (420 Nm on MT variants).

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic. For the police, the XUV700 could be outfitted with plenty of additional features and tech, like radio communication equipment, weapon holsters, etc. Also, the SUV has a lot of space on offer and can be had in 5-seat and 7-seat configurations. If employed by any police department, we’re sure that the XUV700 would do great.

However, with the waiting period already hovering around six to seven months, we’re not sure if M&M could fulfill any such orders at the moment. Also, the semiconductor shortage is a major problem, not just for Mahindra, but other automakers as well, forcing manufacturers to limit vehicle production.