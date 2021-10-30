Mahindra XUV700 Deliveries Begin; Gold Edition Handed To Sumit Antil

Mahindra XUV700 Gold Edition for Sumit Antil celebrates his gold medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced the commencement of deliveries for the all-new XUV700 in the domestic market. The homegrown SUV specialist is planning to deliver as many as 14,000 units by January 14, 2022, as well and the keys to the XUV700 Gold Edition has been handed over to Olympic gold medal winner, Sumit Antil.

The 23-year-old Paralympian won the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in the men’s javelin throw F64 category. Celebrating his record throw of 68.55 metres at the highly competitive field in Japan, the Mahindra XUV700 Gold Edition has a ‘68.55’ badge on the tailgate as well as the fender in golden colour with the javelin emblem.

In the special edition, the new Mahindra Twin Peaks logo carries satin gold plating as well. In addition, the front grille is also done up in gold colour with vertical grille slats. The Mahindra XUV700 Gold Edition is designed by Pratap Bose, Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer, M&M as the custom-made piece get a midnight black paint job along with golden accents inside and out.

Antil’s record has also been embroidered on all six headrests and the front dashboard, and a special motif can be found on the dashboard. All the seats and the IP panel are stitched with gold thread as well. The Chennai-based manufacturer will also honour Neeraj Chopra as another Gold Edition commemorating his gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games was also spotted recently.

The XUV700 made its global premiere only a few weeks ago and it has already been well received amongst customers. More than 65,000 bookings have been received for the midsize SUV and on October 7, when the reservations opened, the first batch of 25,000 units was sold out in just 57 units and it took under two hours for the next batch to be sold out the following day.

The XUV700 is based on a new monocoque chassis and is powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion petrol engine. Both are paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT. To appeal to a wide range of customers, the Mahindra XUV700 is offered in an expansive range.