Mahindra XUV700 Brutally Rear-Ends A Truck, All Passengers Alive

Mahindra XUV700 has a 5-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP, and it even comes with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

In November last year, Global NCAP released its crash test report for Mahindra XUV700, awarding it a 5-star adult safety rating and a 4-star child safety rating. This crash test result was for the base trim, and the top-spec variants of the SUV are seemingly even safer due to the presence of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

India is infamous for road accidents, a lot of which results in casualties. That’s why, even though Mahindra XUV700 was launched not too long ago, there have already been multiple reports about accidents involving it. Here, we have another such report, shared by Prateek Singh on YouTube.

The images of the accident were shared by Prateek Mathur, the owner of the XUV700 involved. As per the report, the incident took place in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The SUV was driving on a flyover with two occupants – the owner and one of his friends – when a truck reportedly overtook them dangerously. It then suddenly applied brakes, causing the SUV to slam into its rear.

In the images, we can see that the damage to the Mahindra XUV700 is extremely high. The front end of the SUV has been completely demolished, and even the left A-pillar has been bent horribly. The front axle has also been damaged, with both front wheels pushed into the body.

The front windscreen and a few windows have been broken as well. The driver of the truck allegedly ran away from the spot, and in the report, it is not known why he came to a halt suddenly. As for the two occupants of the SUV, they got injured in the accident and were rushed to a hospital. Both are reported to be fine now, which is a relief.

Currently, road accidents are one of the leading causes of death and injury in India, which is a serious concern. Thankfully, due to rising awareness, people are now choosing to purchase safer cars. However, India needs to help improve the road manners of vehicle drivers and other road users, to help reduce accidents and make roads safer.