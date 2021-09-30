Mahindra XUV700 Bookings To Open From 7th Oct – Prices Announced

Along with the booking dates, Mahindra has also announced the prices of all the variants of XUV700 five-seater and seven-seater versions

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced the commencement of the reservations for the newly launched XUV700 in the domestic market through online and authorised dealerships. The SUV carries an attractive price tag of Rs. 11.99 lakh for the entry-level MX petrol variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.79 lakh for the AX7 top-end trim (ex-showroom, pan India).

The Mahindra XUV700 primarily targets the mid-size five- and seven-seater SUVs and it competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and their respective three-row siblings in India.

The XUV700 is based on a monocoque chassis and it harbingers a range of new models from the SUV manufacturer as more than 20 vehicles are in the pipeline till 2026. It is also the first model to carry the brand’s new Twin Peaks logo and has a muscular exterior presence courtesy of a chromed front grille, stylish LED headlamps with modern LED Daytime Running Lights.

MX Series

Fuel Type 5-Seater (MT) MX Petrol ₹ 11.99 Lakh Diesel ₹ 12.49 Lakh

AdrenoX Series

Fuel Type MT AT AX3 (5-Seater) Petrol ₹ 13.99 Lakh ₹ 15.59 Lakh Diesel ₹ 14.59 Lakh ** ₹ 16.19 Lakh AX5 (5-Seater) Petrol ₹ 14.99 Lakh ** ₹ 16.59 Lakh Diesel ₹ 15.59 Lakh ** ₹ 17.19 Lakh ** AX7 (7-Seater) Petrol ₹ 17.59 Lakh ₹ 19.19 Lakh Diesel ₹ 18.19 Lakh ₹ 19.79 Lakh

The SUV does have design similarities with the existing XUV500 but the proportions are slightly bulkier giving a more definitive character to the already well established XUV500. Some of the other visual highlights include pop-out door handles, newly designed alloy wheels, a prominent kink at the rear, a large greenhouse, new LED tail lamps, a sculpted tailgate, etc.

It derives power from a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbo diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo four-cylinder petrol engine. The former generates a maximum power output of 185 PS and 420 Nm of peak torque when paired with a six-speed manual transmission and increases to 450 Nm when coupled with a six-speed torque converter automatic mill.

Optional packs (packs cannot be combined):

Luxury pack available on AX7 Automatic at an additional ₹ 1.8 Lakh AWD available on AX7 Diesel Automatic at an additional ₹ 1.3 Lakh

In the MX variant, the oil-burner develops 155 PS and 360 Nm only. The gasoline motor kicks out 200 PS maximum power and 380 Nm, and just as the diesel, it is hooked with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed AT while a four-wheel-drive system will be offered in the range-topping models.

MX Series AdrenoX | AX3 AdrenoX | AX5 AdrenoX | AX7 • 20.32 cm (8“) Infotainment • 17.78 cm (7“) Cluster • Android Auto • Smart Door handles • LED Taillamp • Steering mounted Switches • Power Adjust ORVM with Turn Indicator • Day Night IRVM • R17 Steel Wheels Offered over MX • Dual HD 26.03 cm (10.25“) Infotainment and 26.03 cm (10.25“) Digital Cluster • Amazon Alexa Built-In • Wireless Android AutoTM and Apple Car Play Compatibility • AdrenoX Connect with 70 Connected features • 6 Speakers and Sound Staging • LED DRL and Front fog Lamps • R17 Steel Wheels with covers Offered over AX3 • Skyroof • R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels • Curtain Airbags • LED Clear-view Headlamps • Sequential turn indicators • Cornering lamps Offered over AX5 • Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) • Driver Drowsiness Alert • Smart Clean Zone • Dual Zone Climate Control • R18 Diamond Cut Alloy • Leatherette Seat • Leather Steering & Gear lever • 6-Way Power seat with Memory • Side Airbags

The main highlights of the interior are a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a fully digital instrument cluster, the largest panoramic sunroof in its segment, connected car features, Amazon Alexa support and so on.

The AX7 grade will be available with an optional Luxury pack and will include features like Immersive 3D Sound by Sony, electrically deployed Smart Door Handles, 360o Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake and Wireless Charging.