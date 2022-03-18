Mahindra XUV700 Beats Safari, Compass & Hector In Feb 2022 Sales

Mahindra XUV700 managed to achieve a sales figure of 4,138 units last month, thus beating all its 5-seater and 7-seater direct rivals

In the Indian car market, Mahindra XUV700 is perhaps the most sought-after car right now. The manufacturer has received over 1 lakh cumulative bookings for it to date, and the waiting period for it stretches to more than a year and a half! M&M has been working hard to fulfil all pending orders of XUV700 as quickly as possible.

In February 2022, a total of 4,138 units of Mahindra XUV700 were sold, which made it the best-selling SUV in its category for the month. In comparison, Tata Safari’s sales figure for the same period was 1,919 units, while Tata Harrier achieved a sales figure of 2,619 units.

As for MG Hector and Hector Plus, the SUV pair achieved a combined sales figure of 2,102 units last month. In the same period, Hyundai Alcazar’s sales figure stood at 2,516 units. Mahindra & Mahindra has ramped up production of XUV700 (along with that of Thar), in order to better meet the overwhelming demand for the SUV.

A little while back, Mahindra & Mahindra had removed two features from select trim levels of XUV700 – sequential turn indicators in the taillights and the second smart key fob. These features haven’t been permanently deleted from the equipment list of the SUV, but only temporarily removed. Both will be provided by dealerships to customers at a later date, whenever they are available.

Due to the semiconductor shortage, removing a few features has allowed the carmaker to maximise its chip stock for vehicle production. It should be noted that the chip shortage has affected all automobile manufacturers, not just in India but internationally as well, and the problem is expected to continue forward for a while.

Mahindra XUV700 is currently priced from Rs. 12.95 lakh to Rs. 23.79 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It is available in two-row (5 seats) and three-row (7 seats) configurations. Buyers can choose between a 2.2L petrol engine and a 2.2L diesel engine here, and transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, available on both powerplants.