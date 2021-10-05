Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Luxury Diesel Launched At Rs. 19.99 Lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Luxury diesel MT and diesel AT AWD seven-seater prices have been announced and the latter sits at the top of the range

Following the announcement of prices for all variants a few days ago, Mahindra & Mahindra has released a new statement further notifying the addition of two more variants. The homegrown manufacturer claims that it has addressed the customers’ requests and the introductory prices are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings only.

Mahindra will commence reservations for the XUV700 at dealerships and the online platform on October 7, 10 am onwards. The new variants are an AX7 Luxury seven-seater equipped with a six-speed manual transmission costing Rs. 19.99 lakh and an AX7 Luxury six-speed automatic trim paired with the diesel engine costing Rs. 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The XUV700 is sold across MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7 grades and its prices start from Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base MX petrol MT. The midsize SUV competes against a host of five-seater and three-row SUVs and is available in an expansive range. It is showcased to prospective customers and Mahindra vehicle owners at dealerships currently.

The range-topping AX7 variant is available with an optional Luxury pack comprising additional features such as a 3D audio system by Sony, electrically deployed Smart Door Handles, 360o Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake, Driver Knee Airbag, Passive Keyless Entry, Continuous Digital Video Recording and Wireless Charging.

The brand has also announced ‘Add to Cart’ functionality on its official website for the XUV700 enabling buyers to save the different variant configurations, seating, paint scheme, dealer preference, fuel options and much more. Mahindra will reveal the official dates for delivery only on October 10 as the petrol variants will precede that of the diesel.

The 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbo diesel delivers a maximum power output of 185 PS and 420 Nm of peak torque when mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The same engine paired with the six-speed torque converter automatic transmission produces 30 Nm more torque. However, in the base MX grade, the powertrain only makes 155 PS and 360 Nm.

The AX7 is loaded with features such as Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Driver Drowsiness Alert, Smart Clean Zone, Dual Zone Climate Control, 18-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Leatherette Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Lever, Six-Way Power seat with Memory and so on.