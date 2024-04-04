Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Priced At Rs. 17.69 L, Waiting Period Drops

The waiting period for the Mahindra XUV700 AX5 has been reduced to just four weeks, making it one of the most attractive SUVs in the market

Mahindra & Mahindra’s recent series of launches spanning the past three to four years have enjoyed tremendous success. However, the resulting high demand has translated into extended waiting periods for many models. Nonetheless, in response to this surge in demand, Mahindra has been aggressively scaling up its production capacity to alleviate the extended delivery timelines.

The Mahindra XUV700 is presently available priced from Rs. 13.99 lakh for the base variant to Rs. 26.99 lakh for the range-topping model (both prices, ex-showroom). Earlier this year, its range was further expanded with the introduction of a six-seater variant. The SUV is available in five variants – MX, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L – across petrol and diesel engine choices.

The AX5 is one of the popular trims amongst buyers and its waiting period has drastically reduced in recent months. It can now be purchased with a waiting period of just four weeks and carries a price tag of Rs. 17.69 lakh for the five-seater petrol version. It goes all the way up to Rs. 21.09 lakh for the diesel AT seven-seater (both prices, ex-showroom).

In the video linked above, we have explained about the key differences between the Mahindra XUV700 AX5 and the Hyundai Creta as we weigh in on their VFM propositions and tell you which is the better five-seater midsize SUV in the Rs. 20-22 lakh on-road price range. The Mahindra XUV700 AX5 is packed with features such as 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, drive modes, cruise control, cornering lamps and curtain airbags.

In January 2024, Mahindra launched the 2024MY XUV700 with new features, a new Napoli Black exterior paint scheme and a six-seater layout. Since its market launch in mid-2021, the SUV has gone past 1.50 lakh unit sales – making it the fastest within the homegrown manufacturer’s portfolio to achieve this feat.

As for the performance, the Mahindra XUV700 is retailed with a 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk turbo diesel and a 2.0L four-cylinder mStallion turbo petrol engine. The former delivers 185 PS maximum power and 420 Nm in MT (450 Nm in AT) and the latter produces 200 PS and 380 Nm. Both are paired with a manual or an automatic transmission option.