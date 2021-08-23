Mahindra XUV700 – All Exterior Colour Options Showcased On Video

Mahindra XUV700 is expected to go on sale in the Indian market in the coming weeks, and it will be available in 5- and 7-seat configurations

Mahindra & Mahindra recently debuted the XUV700 in India, at a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). We recently got to experience the SUV at a media event, where the fleet cars were seen in four colour options – Silver, Blue, Dark Blue, and Red. We spotted a white model as well, which was not a part of the media fleet, but kept only for display purposes.

The exact names of these paint options will be revealed at a later date by the manufacturer, likely alongside the complete price list. In our exclusive video, we have detailed all these colours. The first one we covered was the blue one, which looks cool and premium; this particular shade is quite light and bright. The second colour we have here is silver, which feels extremely understated.

The silver paint makes the SUV seem a little larger, and it is also much easier to maintain than other colour options. The next one is dark blue, which seems inspired by Tata Safari’s Royal Blue colour. However, the one on the XUV700 is way darker, and in our video, it makes the vehicle look almost black when the sun is shining bright in the sky.

Mahindra will also offer this new SUV in red, which is the boldest colour of the bunch. If you wish to have maximum road presence, then this is our advice for you: buy the XUV700 in red. The white colour option we saw was on a display model, which was there to showcase the airbags of the SUV (up to seven airbags on offer here). The white colour will likely be the most popular one, as is usually the case with cars in India.

That said, the exterior design of the vehicle is brilliant, regardless of the colour chosen. At the front, it gets a pair of sleek headlamps with C-shaped LED DRLs. The front grille is large and bold-looking, featuring chrome embellishments and the new ‘twin peaks’ logo. At the sides, we see machine-cut 10-spoke alloy wheels, flush-type door handles, and blacked-out B-, C, and D-pillars.

The rear section features a pair of arrow-shaped taillights, and the new Mahindra logo can be seen on the tailgate. Black plastic cladding is present all around near the bottom of the vehicle, and silver-finished bash plates are present on the front and rear bumpers. We also see faux roof rails on the SUV, which complete the rugged look.