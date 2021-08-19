Mahindra XUV700 ADAS (Radar-Based Safety Features) Tested – Video

Wondering how the advanced driver-assistance systems on the Mahindra XUV700 work? Here, we have a video that shows the SUV’s ADAS in action

The highly anticipated Mahindra XUV700 was officially unveiled in India recently, at a starting price of just Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new SUV is the first vehicle by an Indian manufacturer to get advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), which enhances the overall safety factor of the vehicle by a significant margin.

The ADAS includes features like high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, etc. We recently got to experience these features, and in all honesty, they were really impressive. The high beam assist system switches the headlights to dipper when the SUV detects oncoming traffic. This prevents you from blinding the drivers in approaching vehicles.

The traffic sign recognition system can detect and read select road signs, like speed limit signs, and then lower the speed of the vehicle accordingly. As for adaptive cruise control, this system can vary the speed of the vehicle depending on the speed of the car in front, which is extremely helpful.

The forward collision warning system is capable of sensing an obstacle in the SUV’s path, and alerts the driver to it. In case the driver fails to apply the brakes, then the autonomous emergency braking system kicks in. It applies the brakes automatically, thus preventing a potential collision.

Lane keep assist is also available on the XUV700, which ensure that the vehicle doesn’t accidentally sway outside its lanes on the roads. There’s also a driver drowsiness detection system on offer, which monitors the driver and senses if they are falling asleep on the wheel. It then sends a haptic alert on the steering to wake them up.

There are plenty of other safety features on offer as well, like electronic stability program (ESP), blind-spot monitoring, up to seven airbags, auto booster headlamps, personalised safety alerts, and more. It should be noted that the ADAS features are only available on the top-spec AX7 trim of the XUV700. Mahindra & Mahindra will reveal the complete price list of this SUV upon launch, which is expected to happen very soon, likely in the coming weeks.