Mahindra XUV500 Sales Up By 6600% In March 2021

The Mahindra XUV500 is currently priced between Rs 15.13 lakh and Rs 19.56 lakh (ex-showroom), and is offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine rated at 158 PS/360 Nm

Originally introduced back in 2011, the Mahindra XUV500 hasn’t received a generational update in the entire decade that it has been on sale in the country. Mahindra recently confirmed that it will be releasing a brand new mid-size SUV in the country called XUV700, but the carmaker has also revealed that the XUV500 will be discontinued temporarily post XUV700’s launch.

Nonetheless, the car still manages to attract buyers, and in March 2021, has recorded a massive YoY growth in sales of 6600 per cent. Mahindra sold 603 units of the XUV500 in the month of March 2021, as against the 9 units that were sold in the same month, last year.

However, it should be noted that the mid-size SUV has registered a negative month-on-month growth in sales by 27 per cent, since 829 units of the XUV500 were sold in India in February 2021. As of now, Mahindra retails the XUV500 at a starting price of Rs 15.13 lakh, which goes up to Rs 19.56 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

The Mahindra XUV500 draws power from a 2.2-litre diesel engine that puts out 158 PS of power and 360 Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT. A front-wheel-drive configuration is standard on the SUV.

The equipment on offer with the Mahindra XUV500 includes projector headlamps with LED DRLs, an electric sunroof, quilted tan leather seats, 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, leather dashboard, lounge lighting, cooled centre glove box, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, smartphone connectivity and so on.

The XUV500’s safety suite consists of six airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Descent & Hill Hold Control, Electronic Stability Program with Rollover Mitigation System, disc brakes on all four wheels, reverse parking camera and rear parking sensors. As of now, the Mahindra XUV500 puts up against the likes of the Tata Safari and MG Hector in the Indian market, while it also faces competition from the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.