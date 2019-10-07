Mahindra XUV500 Beats Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass In September 2019 Sales

In spite of its age, the Mahindra XUV500 has once again proved its mettle by outselling fresher rivals like the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass in September 2019

The Mahindra XUV500 is getting a bit long in the tooth now and will be replaced by an all-new model next year. However, in spite of its age, the SUV has proven to be highly successful for the homegrown UV-maker. While the XUV500 has definitely been facing a lot of competition since the onset of some fresh rivals (read: Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos, MG Hector), it has still managed to hold its own.

In September 2019, the Mahindra XUV500 sold 1,120 copies, which corresponds to a 41 per cent drop from 1,902 units sold in the corresponding month last year. However, in spite of a pretty big drop in sales on YoY basis, the cheetah-inspired SUV has managed to fare better than the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass. It may be noted here that both these vehicles are considerably more modern than the XUV500.

Last month, the Tata Harrier could sell only 941 copies. While the most modern SUV from Tata Motors ever commenced its innings with pretty strong demand, it looks like the advent of the MG Hector and the Kia Seltos has made things tough for the H5X-based SUV. Also, it’s pretty evident that regardless of its age, the XUV500 has been offering stiff competition to the Harrier.

The Jeep Compass, on the other hand, sold 603 units, which translates into a massive 50 per cent drop from 1,196 units sold in September 2019. While the Jeep Compass was never a segment-leader, new rivals like the Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Kia Seltos have actually made things a bit tough for the capable-but-expensive SUV.

Model No. Of Units Sold Mahindra XUV 500 1,120 Tata Harrier 941 Jeep Compass 603

Mahindra is now working on the next-gen XUV500 to try and reclaim the top spot in the segment. The 2020 Mahindra XUV500 is likely to debut at the Auto Expo 2020 in February next year and should launch in the market by mid-2020.

The next-gen model will have a monocoque construction and will be underpinned by a modern architecture that will offer better dynamics and higher safety. This platform will even underpin the upcoming C-SUV from Ford.

The 2020 Mahindra XUV500 will be available in both 5 and 7-seater layouts. Both the variants will look the same on the outside and will even have the same dimensions. However, the multiple seating configuration options should help Mahindra by offering greater flexibility with the pricing.