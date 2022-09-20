Mahindra XUV400 Vs Mahindra XUV300 – What Makes Them Different?

The new XUV400 electric SUV shares its underpinnings and design language with the XUV300 but has a number of changes that makes it different from the XUV300

The new Mahindra XUV400 recently made its Indian debut and takes on the rivals like the new Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, and the Hyundai Kona EV. The new XUV400 is based on the XUV300 but is different in a number of ways.

To start with, unlike the XUV300, the new Mahindra XUV400 EV is longer than the XUV300 and measures 4.2 m in length. The additional 205 mm length helps the XUV400 offer a larger boot space and a stronger road presence. For those wondering, it boasts a boot volume of 378 litres while the XUV300 on the other hand only has a claimed boot volume of 257 litres.

The XUV400’s exterior styling too has been refreshed and now gets a profiled rear tailgate, a new bumper design, blanked-out X-patterned grille and copper accents on the trim elements. It also gets a copper-colour Twin Peaks Mahindra logo.

The Indian carmaker also shared its plan to use the same copper signature colour for all its upcoming electric cars in the market. The headlights however remain similar but the new XUV400 miss out on the bumper-mounted LED DRLs.

Inside, the new XUV400 gets an all-black cabin with copper accents on the trim elements while it also gets the new Mahindra twin peaks logo on the steering wheel. You will also notice subtle blue accents on the buttons and blue stitching on the seats. The instrument cluster is almost similar in the two cars.

Another major change comes in the form of different powertrain options. Needless to say, the new Mahindra XUV400 is offered with an electric powertrain that is capable of delivering 150 hp of maximum power and 310 Nm of peak torque output. This front-axle-mounted electric motor draws its power from a 39.2 kWh battery pack.

The XUV400 also offers a real-life range of 300-350 km on a single charge. The XUV300 on the other hand is offered with a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine. Both these engines offer strong performance and can be had either with a manual or an AMT gearbox.