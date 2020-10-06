Mahindra XUV400 To Likely Feature Plug-In Hybrid Technology

The plug-in hybrid technology could give Mahindra XUV400 a distinct advantage over its rivals be being more fuel economical; likely launch in 2022

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the XUV300 in February 2019 and it marked the brand’s another try at the sub-four-metre SUV segment. The compact SUV has been decently received in the domestic scenes as the homegrown manufacturer reaped benefits of the SsangYong Tivoli’s X100 platform and its electric version is expected to debut in H2 2021.

There is no secret that Mahindra has been working on the next generation XUV500 and internet speculations indicated that a mid-size SUV that would slot between the XUV300 and XUV500 is in the works. It could be termed the XUV400 and the chances of it getting a plug-in hybrid drivetrain was said to be high as well.

The homegrown UV specialist has not officially announced any development on PHEVs but its definitely having all-electric models in the pipeline. Just as the second-gen XUV500 having plenty in common with the upcoming Ford C-SUV, the XUV400 is widely speculated to be based on the Ford B745 architecture and is interesting nevertheless.

The mid-size SUV will be pitted against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and others. The same platform will likely give rise to three Ford SUVs for the Indian market in the future. Despite having a common architecture, the design approach adopted by both the brands will be different as it will pertain to each other’s tastes and requirements.

The XUV400 could have its styling influenced by Italian design house Pininfarina. The mid-size five-seater may also be equipped with a mild-hybrid technology while the plug-in hybrid version is also earmarked. It could help in Mahindra meeting CAFE norms coming into effect in a couple of year’s time and more future regulations pertaining to emission.

Mahindra could introduce the 48V hybrid system in some of its forthcoming vehicles. The PHEV may give the XUV400 a clear advantage of being more fuel economical than competitors but it could be deemed expensive. We will have to wait and see what really pans out as the XUV400/S204 will more likely be launched in 2022.

*Pics For Reference Only