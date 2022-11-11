Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV Caught Testing Ahead Of Launch

Mahindra XUV400 is claimed to replenish back to 80 per cent from zero in 50 minutes utilising a fast charger; has a range of 456 km on a single charge

Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled the XUV400 electric SUV a few months ago and it has now been spotted testing wearing camouflage ahead of the market launch. The customer test drives of the XUV400 are expected to commence next month ahead of the price announcement in January 2023 in the domestic market.

The Mahindra XUV400 sits on the same X100 platform as the XUV300 compact SUV but it’s not a sub-four-metre model as it won’t have tax benefits. Instead, it has the same length as the SsangYong Tivoli at 4.2 metres while the width stands at 1.82 m and the wheelbase at 2.6 m. It is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds and the top speed is at 150 kmph.

It is equipped with an IP67-certified 39.4 kWh battery pack which enables a claimed driving range of 456 km on a single charge. The five-seater will take on Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric. Some of the key unique features are frequency-dependant damping technology, multi-tunable valve with concentric land and single pedal technology.

On the outside, the Mahindra XUV400 comes with a sleek looking headlamp unit with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, a closed-off front grille with the Twin Peaks logo grafted on it, newly designed alloy wheels, etc. It looks more prominent in terms of exterior due to its overall length and is sportier than the IC-engined XUV300 as well.

The interior features an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a steering wheel with mounted controls, 60+ in-car connectivity based technologies, over-the-air updates, three drive modes namely Fun, Fast and Fearless with different steering response and brake energy regeneration.

The XUV400 is expected to make a big impact upon arrival. It will be sold in a total of five paint schemes and each of them gets copper coloured roof and copper accents. The standard wallbox 7.2 kW charger takes six and a half hours to fully charge and the regular domestic 3.3 kW socket does it in 13 hours.