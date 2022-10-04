Mahindra XUV300 Sportz Spied Undisguised, Launch Soon

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz will likely feature a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine producing 130 PS max power and 230 Nm of peak torque

The undisguised image of the updated Mahindra XUV300 has surfaced online in its Sportz avatar. The production-spec model is expected to launch on October 7, 2022 taking advantage of the festive season furore and it will help in expanding the range of the compact SUV further. It must be noted that the XUV300-based XUV400 electric SUV was unveiled only recently.

The chances of the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz or simply TGDI sitting at the top of the range are high considering the updates it will boast of and it will also be more powerful than the regular model. The XUV300 is currently priced at Rs. 8.41 lakh for the base W4 1.2 petrol variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 14.07 lakh for the top-end W8 (O) 1.5 diesel AMT dual-tone trim (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra XUV300 W8 (O) 1.2 petrol dual-tone MT costs Rs. 12.53 lakh (ex-showroom). Thus the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Sportz could cost around Rs. 13-13.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The spy photograph indicates the presence of an updated front fascia with glossy black front grille and wing mirrors, grey finished roof rails, black roof, red accented horizontal lines on the front bumper, etc.

The metallic brown and black two-tone colour scheme is also new while the new Twin Peaks logo can also be seen and the 16-inch alloy wheels appear to have the same design as the existing model. Sticking with the changes to the outside, the cabin could gain glossy black finishes and red touches and the features list could mimic that of the regular XUV300.

The equipment list could comprise a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering wheel with mounted controls, front parking sensors, disc brakes on all four wheels, cruise control, engine start/stop button, a semi-digital instrument cluster, sunroof, automatic climate control and so on.

As for the performance, the more powerful 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 130 PS and 230 Nm of peak torque is expected to be utilised. It will more likely be paired only with a six-speed manual gearbox. The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz will take on Hyundai Venue N Line and Kia Sonet X-Line upon arrival.