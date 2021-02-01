Mahindra XUV300 Petrol AT India Launch Soon

Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV will more likely be equipped with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission upon its launch

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the XUV300 in the domestic market in February 2019 and it has emerged as a decent seller in the compact SUV segment over the last two years. The XUV300 is based on the X100 platform as the SsangYong Tivoli and it is one of the safest cars available for under Rs. 10 lakh with a Global NCAP five-star safety rating.

The homegrown UV specialist will expand the XUV300’s lineup in February 2021 as an automatic transmission will be added to widen the range. The six-speed torque converter automatic unit will more likely be equipped with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 110 PS and 200 Nm of peak torque. With the same power and torque output, it is currently linked with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The XUV300 is priced between Rs. 7.95 lakh and Rs. 12.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and is also available with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that kicks out 117 PS maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. It can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT (Automated Manual Transmission). The SUV is sold in W4, W6, W8 and W8 (O) variants.

The diesel AMT trims cost at Rs. 10.20 lakh for W6 AMT, Rs. 11.30 lakh for W8 AMT and Rs. 12.30 lakh for W8 (O) AMT (ex-showroom). The XUV300 has an edgy styling with sleek headlamps, L-shaped Daytime Running Lights, wide central air inlet, skid plates front and back, 17-inch dual-tone diamond cut alloy wheels, blackened pillars, sporty LED tail lamps and so on.

The top-end variants are equipped with electrically adjustable ORVMs, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child mounts, multi-functional steering wheel, heated mirrors, leather seat upholstery, powered sunroof, front parking sensors, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), seven airbags, three-point seatbelts, cornering braking control, etc.

The petrol AT could be offered in an expansive range as well and it could cost Rs. 60,000-Rs. 70,000 more compared to the manual version. Mahindra will launch the second generation XUV500 around April 2021 reportedly and it will be followed by an all-new Scorpio. The facelifted TUV and the all-electric XUV300 are also expected to be launch in the due course.