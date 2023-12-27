Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Interior Spied, New Details Revealed

Scheduled for a launch in early 2024, the Mahindra XUV300 Facelift will get cosmetic updates inside out; Latest spy shots reveal new interior details

Mahindra & Mahindra is currently leading the SUV segment in India with its latest crop of SUVs including the Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio N. The XUV300 has been in the market since 2019 and has started to show its age. Despite doing consistent sales, the sub4-meter isn’t a popular choice amongst new car buyers. In line with this, the XUV300 Facelift is in the works and slated for a launch early next year.

While we have spotted multiple test mules revealing the exterior design, the latest spy shots give a sneak peek into the interiors of the upcoming Mahindra SUV. To begin with, the biggest highlight of the interiors is the updated infotainment system which now seems to be a free-standing unit of around 10.25 inch in size.

In addition to this, the XUV300 Facelift will also get a new centre console and the physical controls for the infotainment system as well as HVAC seem to be updated. The use of premium gloss black material with silver highlights gives it a premium appeal which is lacking in the current model.

The spy images reveal two different cars, one with a manual gearbox and another with an automatic transmission. The test mule with the manual gearbox seems to be the top-spec variant which gets an electronic parking brake alongside two cup holders and the centre console is well hidden under covers. On the other hand, the one with an automatic gearbox gets a regular handbrake and the AC controls along with charging sockets are clearly visible.

The steering wheel remains the same as the current model and the facelift will get a digital instrument cluster for the top-spec trims. Apart from this, the dashboard layout appears to be more or less the same, however, minor updates the highly likely. The test mules are sporting a single-pane sunroof and a panoramic sunroof could be offered at the time of launch.

In terms of features, expect the sub-4-meter SUV to get wireless charging, 360-degree parking camera, connected car tech, 360-degree parking camera and more. The latest spy shots also reveal two different designs for alloy wheels. While one of the designs is similar to what we get in the current model, the second one seems to be a new 17-inch unit which will make a comeback with the facelift.

These will be in addition to an array of cosmetic updates to the exterior design. Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV300 Facelift will continue to draw power from the familiar 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, paired with the option of both manual and automatic gearbox.