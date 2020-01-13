Mahindra XUV300 Beats Ford Ecosport In 2019 Sales

Mahindra sold a total of 40,197 units of XUV300 in 2019 as against Ford EcoSport’s 39,989 units during the same period

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the XUV300 to compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V in the middle of February 2019. It created quite an attention considering that Mahindra has had previous experience in selling sub-four-metre SUVs in the domestic market and the XUV300 is the newest of the lot brought from the ground up.

The XUV300 did make a comfortable start to its life by garnering nearly 4,500 units in its very first month. It did manage to beat Tata Nexon with a tally of 4,200 units as against 3,976 units in April 2019 before reaching its highest ever monthly sales of 5,113 units the following month. Despite the good initial momentum, the XUV300’s numbers started falling due to the arrival of Hyundai’s Venue.

The XUV300’s monthly sales began dipping since August 2019 and by the end of the year, the sub-four-metre SUV registered a highly respectable total of 40,197 units. The XUV300 ended 2019 as the fourth most sold compact SUV in the country as Vitara Brezza headed the charts ahead of Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon that garnered 49,312 units last year.

The XUV300 did narrowly beat Ford EcoSport and it may predictably do so in the current calendar year. The EcoSport recorded 39,989 units as against 51,973 units during the twelve-month period in the previous year with 23 per cent sales de-growth. The XUV300 is based on the X100 platform as the SsangYong Tivoli and it comes equipped with a duo of powerful engines.

A 1.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine kicks out 110 bhp and 200 Nm. It is mated to a six-speed manual transmission and it has already gained BSVI compliance last month with the diesel expected to follow suit. The 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine with an electronic variable geometry turbocharger produces 115 bhp and class-leading 300 Nm.

It is connected to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT sourced from Marelli. The AMT was only launched in September 2019 with HSA (Hill Start Assist), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), vehicle creep function, auto/manual mode, drive and reverse lockout, anti-engine stall, kick-down shifts and driver info system with gear display.